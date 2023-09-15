Baby Steps is the bonkers new PS5 game I never knew I needed

By Ian Dean
published

Death Stranding but Dumb and Dumber.

New game Baby Steps is toddling onto PS5 in 2024, and it just made my must-play list. The game is simple, guide a man in his underwear across a landscape of obstacles, with a unique physics-based control system.

The best PS5 games always deliver something a little different, and Baby Steps is right up there; if Jim Carrey made Death Stranding it would look something like Baby Steps. Developed by Gabe Cuzzillo, Bennett Foddy and Maxi Boch, the game's protagonist, Nate, is controlled by moving either leg independently.

"Our literalist and humorous control scheme allows you to manually steer each of Nate’s steps with the DualSense controller, from individually lifting each foot to choosing where to place them down," writes Boch on the PlayStation Blog. He adds: "Careful where you place it though! Each surface is physically simulated, so try not to lose your footing as you guide Nate step-by-step through a multitude of wild terrain-based challenges."

Manually steer each of Nate’s steps with the DualSense controller

Maxi Boch

Baby Steps is a clever puzzle game that uses a unique control setup and UX to make every movement, flailing leg and well-placed foot a test if nerves and skill. The demo revealed at Sony's September State of Play shows how those first tentative steps soon evolve into a " hypnotic rhythm of the hike," writes Boch. It looks so unique and fun.

The sense of peculiar whimsy of Baby Steps is anchored in its story setup; Nate has been whisked away into an unknown realm to save the day, but it appears the powers that be chose the wrong guy; Nate just wants to lounge in his parent's basement and can literally not walk properly. 

Take a look at the new screens below, and if you've yet to get one, read my PlayStation 5 review to see why this console is so good and take a look at the best PS5 deals available at the moment.

Baby Steps PS5 game; a man walks in a muddy field

(Image credit: Gabe Cuzzillo / Bennett Foddy / Maxi Boch)

Baby Steps PS5 game; a man walks up a mountain

(Image credit: Gabe Cuzzillo / Bennett Foddy / Maxi Boch)

Baby Steps PS5 game; a man walks through a forest

(Image credit: Gabe Cuzzillo / Bennett Foddy / Maxi Boch)

Baby Steps PS5 game; a man walks across a log

(Image credit: Gabe Cuzzillo / Bennett Foddy / Maxi Boch)

Baby Steps PS5 game; a man falls off a mountain

(Image credit: Gabe Cuzzillo / Bennett Foddy / Maxi Boch)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & Design

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & Design at Creativebloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and leading video game title Official PlayStation Magazine. In his early career he wrote for music and film magazines including Uncut and SFX. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on AI, digital art and video game art and tech, and more to Creative Bloq, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5. He's also a keen Cricut user and laser cutter fan, and is currently crafting on Glowforge and xTools M1.

Related articles