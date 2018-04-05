Become an online marketing guru with this in-depth training

Coming up with a great product is a skill, but knowing how to sell it is a totally different talent. Marketing your product online is an entirely different beast than working with old media. Luckily, the Digital Marketing Foundations Mega Bundle is here to help. Get it on sale now for 96 per cent off the retail price.

Being successful requires some luck, but it requires even more know-how. In order to optimise everything about your website and grow your online presence to a size bigger than you could have ever imagined, you need the Digital Marketing Foundations Mega Bundle. This eight-course collection will teach you how to master every aspect of online marketing, from search engine optimisation to how to make the most of platforms like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest.