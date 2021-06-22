The 6 best Prime Day deals (Spoiler: they're all Amazon devices)

Perhaps it's no surprise that some of the best deals we've seen so far this Amazon Prime Day have all been on Amazon devices. It is, after all, Amazon's show!

Deals like 47% off the all new Fire HD tablet (2021), bringing it down from $149.99 to just $79.99 offer genuine value for money. And there's more savings to be had too.

Below we've picked the 6 best Amazon Prime Day device deals that are currently live, and will remain live until 23:59 tonight. There are of course hundreds more deals out there, many of which we've looked at in our round up of the best Prime Day deals. But for value for money, and massive savings, we think the following Amazon device deals are really hard to beat.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $70 (47%): This 10-inch, 1080p, full HD tablet is ideal for watching your favourite shows, video calling your friends, and searching the internet for, well, whatever you want! Alexa enabled, and super fast with its octa-core processor and 3 GB RAM, it's ideal for every home.

Fire 7 Kids Tablet: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $40: And while you're watching Netflix on the Fire tablet above, your little'uns can play educational games on this Kids Fire 7 device. Aimed at ages 3-7, this 16GB tablet will carry more than enough apps, games, books, videos, and audiobooks to keep your child quiet. I mean entertained!

Echo Show 8: $109.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $40: The Echo Show 8 is an HD, smart display with Alexa, designed for versatility. It can show you TV shows, movies, or the news, and you can listen to radio stations, podcasts, and audiobooks on it too. Unlike the Fire 8 (above), you can't download apps on it, and it only has a forward facing camera, so it's basically stationary.

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

save $25 (50%): This handy little stick and remote may change the way you watch TV and films forever. It offers you access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+, through your existing TV. You get 500,000 films and TV shows, and with Alexa, it's pretty easy to find the perfect one for the you.

Echo Dot (2020): $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $25 (50%): Another half-price deal from Amazon, this Echo Dot is the smart speaker with Alexa. You can stream music through it, ask it questions, check the weather, set alarms and so much more. You can also phone friends and family from it, and even control your smart home, should you have one.

Kindle Paperwhite: $159.99 $104 at Amazon

Save $55: We're fans of the Kindle, especially with this new model that's waterproof (reading in the bath is no problem), has three months of free Kindle Unlimited, and more than twice the storage of the older model. Now with Audible, it's a great reading device for all tastes.

