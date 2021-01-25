MacBook Black Friday 2021: The best Black Friday sales on MacBook Pro and MacBook Air

Black Friday 2021 will be upon us before we know it, and last year's shopping event saw plenty of MacBook deals around the world, as well as offers on the MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air. There were even deals on Apple's latest M1 models, revealed only recently at its One More Thing event. And some of these deals are still live, so it's worth checking them out.

The two new MacBooks, a 13-inch MacBook Pro and a 13-inch MacBook Air, both contain Apple's new custom silicon chip, the M1. There's also a new Mac Mini that uses the chip. We were amazed to see both the Pro and the Air on sale over Black Friday 2020, and we think that that last year's MacBook Cyber Monday deals were some of the strongest yet. So fingers crossed for Black Friday 2021.

The release of new MacBooks is not only exciting for those who want a super-speedy new machine, but also for those hunting for a MacBook Cyber Monday bargain on an older model. Some older, still very capable machines saw discounts over Black Friday.

Whether you're after a deal on a classic MacBook, a MacBook Air or a MacBook Pro, below is everything you need to know about the MacBook Cyber Monday sales 2021 – including the retailers that had the best offers as well as some of the deals from last year that are still going. And be sure to keep a look out for wider Black Friday sales and Apple Black Friday deals too.

Adorama.com : Hundreds of dollars off a range of MacBook models

: Hundreds of dollars off a range of MacBook models Amazon.com : Offers on a range of MacBooks

: Offers on a range of MacBooks Amazon.co.uk : Get £50 off the brand new M1 MacBook Pro

: Get £50 off the brand new M1 MacBook Pro B&H.com : $100 off 13.3-inch MacBook Air (early 2020 model)

: $100 off 13.3-inch MacBook Air (early 2020 model) Currys.co.uk : Save £169 on 13-inch 2020 MacBook Pro – now £1,630

: Save £169 on 13-inch 2020 MacBook Pro – now £1,630 John Lewis.com : Claim up to £450 when you trade in an old MacBook

: Claim up to £450 when you trade in an old MacBook Laptopsdirect.co.uk : Save hundreds on MacBooks

: Save hundreds on MacBooks TecoBuy : Huge savings on MacBooks, including M1 models

: Huge savings on MacBooks, including M1 models Very.co.uk: Save on a range of MacBook Pros

The best MacBook Black Friday deals

Black Friday MacBook deals: US

Brand new M1 MacBook Pro savings! MacBook Pro 13-inch M1 (2020): $1,299 $1,219 at B&H Photo

Save $60: This brand new MacBook Pro with an M1 chip has $100 off! This is the 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD model. We expect these to go quickly so don't hang around if you want one.

View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019): $2,399 $2,199 at B&H Photo

Save $200: This is the best deal we've seen on this late 2019 MacBook Pro. It comes with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and an i7 processor, and there's $200 off.



View Deal

Black Friday MacBook deals: UK

Apple MacBook Pro M1 13-inch (2020): £1,499 £1,369.97 at Laptops Direct

Save £99: Here's another great discount on the new MacBook Pro, this time from Laptops Direct. This model has 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD and there's £99 off right now.



View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro M1 13-inch (2020): £1,299 £1,192 at Amazon

Save £107: This is Apple's latest, greatest, speediest ever MacBook Pro. It has literally only just been released so we were surprised to see any discount at all on it. This model has 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD.



View Deal

MacBook Air 13-inch (2020): £948 £899 at John Lewis

Save £50: Released this year, the latest Intel-based MacBook Air just got its first huge price cut over Black Friday / Cyber Monday. John Lewis has chopped £50 off the price, making this a brilliant way to snap up one of the newest MacBooks around.

View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020): £1299 £1,049 at Currys

Save £200: You can also save a massive £120 on this year's Intel MacBook Pro, featuring 8GB RAM 256GB SSD. Want one of the most powerful MacBooks available today? Released this March, the 2020 Intel MacBook Pro is close to the top of the list.

View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020): £1,209 £1,099 at Laptops Direct

Save £110: This 2020 MacBook Pro with a Touch Bar has a very nice Black Friday discount. It has an i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. There's also a one year warranty. What are you waiting for?



View Deal

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020): £1,799 £1,630 at Currys

Save £169: This 2020 MacBook has a very tempting discount at the moment at Currys PC World. It has plenty of storage, with 512GB SSD and 16GB RAM. There are discounts on other models too.

View Deal

MacBook Black Friday: MacBook Pro deals

Over Black Friday, it's usually a safe bet that the biggest bargains will be on slightly older models. Apple launched a 16-inch MacBook Pro in late 2019, and this resulted in some price drops on the previous 15-inch MacBook Pro (2019) in the 2019 Black Friday MacBook sale. However, most of the best deals were on the (also pretty new) 13-inch MacBook Pro. Last year was similar, as the new super-fast MacBooks had just dropped, we saw discounts on the 2019 models, and even the early 2020 models. And miraculously, some small savings on the very newest MacBooks.

The MacBook Pro's high price means it's easier for retailers to deliver a huge temporary price cut and still turn a profit, so if you're looking for a powerful creative laptop, it's worth bearing the Pro in mind. You'll still be paying out quite a bit for it, but it'll be worth it.

Here are the best deals that are still going, and the widgets below will pull in the best prices in your region right now for various models.

Black Friday MacBook Pro deals: US

Black Friday MacBook Pro deals: UK

MacBook Black Friday: MacBook Air deals

There were some big discounts on MacBook Airs over Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2020 – although they were heavily concentrated in the US. The MacBook Air is the least powerful MacBook you can get, but that doesn't mean much as it's still incredibly powerful. Read on for today's best Apple MacBook Air deals right now, and to see the best prices in your region right now.

Black Friday MacBook Air deals: US

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2019): $999 $899 at B&H Photo

Save $100: This MacBook Air was $150 off for Black Friday and has been going up and down in price for a few days now. It comes with an i5 processor, 8GB memory and 128GB storage. View Deal

Black Friday MacBook Air deals: UK

MacBook Air 13-inch (2020): £999 £899 at John Lewis

Save £100: The 2020 Intel-based MacBook Air is the most recent except for the M1 version. John Lewis has chopped £100 off the price, and unlike many other retailers, offers a two-year guarantee. View Deal

MacBook Air (2020): £ 1,399 £1,249 at Very

Save £170: This MacBook Air has an i7 processor, 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM and a massive £170 saving at Very. This space grey machine has up to 11 hours of battery life and a gorgeous 13.3-inch Retina display.

View Deal

How to get the best MacBook deals on Cyber Monday

The best advice we have for you is this: decide just how much you want to spend on a MacBook Black Friday deal (and that's the same if you look on Cyber Monday). If you see one within that budget, go for it. The best deals can be gone in minutes, so don't waste time. Bookmark this page and check back to make sure you know what to expect and you can jump on the best Black Friday MacBook deals before they sell out.

Preparation is key when it comes to getting good MacBook Black Friday deals, or picking up a MacBook Cyber Monday bargain, especially when you bear in mind that a lot of retailers can't wait for Black Friday, and so start shipping their bargains well in advance of the big day. This year in particular, the Black Friday sales have started early. In the run-up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday we're keeping tabs on new deals as they appear, so keep checking back for offers that you won't want to miss.

Also, you'll need to decide whether it's a standard MacBook you want (these are harder to come by these days), a slimline Air or a full-fat MacBook Pro. And if you're planning to use your new MacBook as an all-round work machine then it's worth holding out for a good deal on a MacBook Pro as it'll be able to cope with just about everything you throw at it. If you're less of a power user and want something super-lightweight then the MacBook Air should suit your needs.

You could also consider getting an older or a refurbished model – they're likely to see the biggest discounts but make sure you check the specs are what you're after. You could consider getting one of the best external hard drives and SSDs to speed things up. And of course, use the same common sense while shopping over Black Friday and Cyber Monday as you would at any time; look out for cashback offers, always check the guarantee and make sure you keep your receipt in case of faults or buyer's remorse.

Where are the best MacBook Cyber Monday deals?

There were a few standout retailers in the US and UK that offered the best MacBook Black Friday deals in 2020. It's worth having look on their sites as your first port of call, as they may be running offers already. These are also the places we'd expect to see discounts in the 2021 Black Friday event. They include Amazon and B&H Photo, Adorama, Walmart and Best Buy in the US, and Amazon, John Lewis, Very and Currys PC World in the UK.

