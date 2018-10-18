Walmart Black Friday deals 2018: what we expect this year

Looking for some great Walmart Black Friday deals this year? We can help. The retailer is well-known for its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, so if you’re thinking about doing some Walmart Black Friday shopping this year, read on for our pro tips and tricks for finding the nest Walmart Black Friday deals – and making the most of this year’s Black Friday Walmart sale.

When will the 2018 Walmart Black Friday ad be released?

Walmart usually drops its Black Friday ad roughly two weeks before Thanksgiving. Last year, we saw the Walmart ad scan on Wednesday 8 November, and in 2016 it was Wednesday 9 November. Based on the previous years, we expect to see the Walmart ad on Wednesday 7 November.

Walmart Black Friday opening hours: when will they be?

Based on previous years, we expect Walmart to open its doors on Thanksgiving at 6pm – and for most stores to be open all day Friday.

That said, for the last two years the retailer has also released its doorbuster deals online at 12:01am EST on Thanksgiving. We expect this to happen again this year, so if you’re not a big fan of crowds, you can still bag the best Walmart Black Friday deals stress-free from the comfort of your sofa. If you’re not a turkey-induced coma, that is.

Walmart Black Friday best deals: what we expect to see in 2018

As usual, we would expect some of Walmart’s best Black Friday deals to come in the form of smartphones, 4K TVs, Xbox and PlayStation bundles – and don’t forget free shipping. Walmart will offer free two-day shipping on any orders over $35. Here are a few areas in particular where we expect to see some decent discounts:

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR: We predict that Walmart will offer a $300 Walmart Gift Card when activating a new instalment plan.

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+, Note9: We think Walmart will also offer a $300-$350 Walmart Gift Card when activating a new instalment plan.

4K TVs: We expect Walmart to be selling 55-inch 4K TVs from respected brands for around $200. Last year we saw a 4K LG 49-inch smart set for $328, and a Samsung 65-inch curved 4K smart set for $848.

Chromecasts: We think we’ll see the Chromecast from $20 this year. We saw it for $20 in 2014 and 2015, $25 in 2016, and $20 again in 2017.

Power banks: We saw 20K Power Banks on sale for $15 in 2016 and 2017, and would expect to see the same Black Friday deal at Walmart again this year.

For a better idea of the best Walmart Black Friday deals this year, take a look at the last few year’s Walmart black Friday Ads.

How to get the best Walmart Black Friday deals in 2018

The best way to get the best Walmart Black Friday or Cyber Monday deal is, firstly, to do a bit of research beforehand. Know what you want to buy, which specs are good and which accessories you do – and don’t – need. Retailers often make their money with add-on accessory sales, so go in with your eyes open about what you do and don’t need.

Remember that supplies are limited. Doorbusters are only available as long as stocks last, and the best Walmart Black Friday deals will disappear quickly. But this is where your early research will pay off: often, the biggest discounts (particularly on Walmart Black Friday TV deals) come on off-brand models, so make sure you assess the specs before pulling out your wallet.

Who are you buying the product for, and what do they need? If you're buying a TV for your kids, for example, a great Walmart deal on an off-brand product could represent excellent value for money. A huge discount on an off-brand product for professional use, however, might not end up as good value as it initially seemed. We'll say it again: always check the specs.

Another good tip is to check for Walmart gift cards and online credit. The retailer regularly bundles electronics deals with both of these, so you might be due some money back with a purchase.

And remember: the best Walmart Black Friday deals tend to drop not on Black Friday, but on Thanksgiving. There are usually twice the amount of quality offerings on Thanksgiving – and nearly double the total deals – than Black Friday. So if you're looking for the best Walmart Black Friday deals this year, our best advice is to start a day earlier.

Stick with Creative Bloq for the best Walmart Black Friday deals in 2018

Our team will be working around the clock to bring you the very best Walmart Black Friday deals for designers, artists and creatives, so bookmark this page and check back regularly in November.

Also read: