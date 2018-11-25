Amazing Cyber Monday deals: Save up to 38% on keyboards and mice

It's day three of the biggest shopping weekend of the year and the deals are still rolling in. Cyber Monday 2018 has effectively already started, with some of the best deals we seen still being announced. And these discounts on keyboard and mice are no exception. So while you might think you've bagged yourself the best Microsoft Cyber Monday deal already, these PC accessories may prove otherwise. Let's take a look at what's on offer...

Microsoft Arc Bluetooth Mouse: £49.95 £35.02

Save 38%: We're not sure if a mouse could ever be referred to a sexy, can they? Well, if any could, it would be Microsoft's best-selling Arc Touch mouse. Not only does it look great, it also conforms to your hand and snaps flat to fit easily in your bag.

Microsoft Wireless Desktop 2000 Keyboard and Mouse Set: £30.20 £21.76

Save 28%: This top deal gets you two accessories in one for an incredible price. Featuring BlueTrack technology, this duo will work on virtually any surface in your home, office or anywhere in between.

Microsoft Media Keyboard with Integrated Track Pad: £28.49 £20.27

Save 29%: This all-in-one media keyboard from Microsoft is the perfect accessory for your devices. It has a full size keyboard with integrated multi-touch track pad so you can type, drag, zoom and click with ease.

Microsoft Sculpt Comfort Mouse: £29.97 £21.24

Save 29%: Dubbed 'the ultimate Windows mouse' by Microsoft, the Sculpt Comfort model features a blue customisable Windows touch tab, providing super-fast access to the Start Menu, Cortana, OneNote, Task View or virtual desktops.

