Boxing Day sales 2019: the best after Christmas sales for creatives

Christmas is almost upon us, which means the Boxing Day sales are imminent. Now, we don't know about you, but after a few days of indulging in rich food and lots of wine (or is that just us?) a comfy seat on the sofa and bit of retail therapy is just what we need to fend off those post-Christmas blues.

The after Christmas sales offer a great opportunity to grab any creative kit you either didn't get from Santa, or have been saving for all year. Historically it's a time when retailers try to rid their shelves of 2019 stock and therefore drop prices staggeringly low. So if you've been holding out to get a new tablet, need a stylus for your new device or want some new creative software to kick the new year off, you've come to the right place.

Here at Creative Bloq we're constantly scouring all the reputable retail sites for all the best offers across the Boxing Day and after Christmas sales, and curating the best savings just for you. Read on to find out how and where to get the best deals on a range of creative kit for designers of all kinds, from illustrators to graphic designers to 3D artists.

Scroll down for a detailed look at how to make the biggest savings, or if you know what you want, use the quick links below to jump to all the biggest sales happening right now!

Boxing Day sales: Retailers to watch

We may be a week away from Christmas but it seems some retailers can't wait to get their Boxing Day sales started and are already offering some great savings – just in time for the big day. Here are where the best pre Christmas and Boxing Day sales are happening right now.

The best Boxing Day sales for creatives

01. Adobe Boxing Day sale and After Christmas sale

Adobe has offered huge savings throughout 2019

Adobe Boxing Day sale – We're going out on a limb a little here as we don't actually know if Adobe has plans to get involved with the Boxing Day sales. However, if the past 12 months are anything to go by, there's a high chance the creative software giant will come up with some kind of offer over the holiday period. Black Friday saw Adobe reduce it's annual Creative Cloud subscription plan by a whopping 40%, so here's hoping the company follows suit to see in the new year. As always, if it does, we'll be the first to let you know.

02. Amazon Boxing Day sale and After Christmas sale

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Boxing Day sale – The Boxing Day sale fun on Amazon hasn't quite begun just yet, mainly because the company is offering some stellar discounts in its last minute Christmas deals. But Amazon is definitely a Boxing Day sale to watch out for if you're on the hunt for some new, cheap creative kit. We're expecting big savings on everything from iPads, graphics tablets, external hard drives, art supplies, Surface Pros and much, much more.

03. Apple Boxing Day sale and After Christmas sale

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple Boxing Day sale – We used to liken finding a discounted Apple device used to stumbling across a unicorn. Impossible, basically. But the last couple of years we've been pleasantly surprised by the, frankly, impressive savings that have come up. Black Friday 2019 saw retailers place huge reductions on a plethora of Apple products, most notably the new 2019 iPad, AirPods and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

We're super hopeful similar offers will surface in the Boxing Day sales, so much so we've set up a dedicated Apple Boxing Day sale post to help you find the biggest savings on your device of choice.

04. Microsoft Boxing Day sale and After Christmas sale

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft Boxing Day sale – Microsoft released a range of new products in October, many of which we were surprised to see included in many great Black Friday offers. The Surface Pro 7 is hugely popular among creative professionals, as is Microsoft's new and improved Surface Book 2. There's also the Surface Pro X, which has, unsurprisingly, had zero discounts applied so far this year. But being that we weren't expecting the new products to see any reductions either, maybe the tech giant is waiting for the after Christmas sales to release a deal on its powerful new device (although we're not holding our breath). If the recent Black Friday offers on other Microsoft devices are anything to go by, we can expect to see some huge savings in the Boxing Day sales.

05. Walmart Boxing Day sale and After Christmas sale

(Image credit: Walmart)

Walmart Boxing Day sale – If you're in the US, you'll want to bookmark this page. Walmart has been knocking it out of the park for the last few months when it comes to price cuts, and, from the looks of it, there's much more in store. The main after Christmas sale – or week, as Walmart is calling it – begins on the 26th, but you'll find lots of great deals now and up to the main event. Expect some very attractive deals on iPads, MacBooks, monitors, headphones and much more.

06. John Lewis Boxing Day sale and After Christmas sale

(Image credit: John Lewis)

John Lewis Boxing Day sale – John Lewis is already gearing up for the Boxing Day sales with some great offers (you can currently save big on some of the best Lego sets for adults). When it comes to creative gear, these guys have it in abundance, selling everything from Apple and Microsoft hardware, to art supplies and office furniture (new chair, anyone?).

As one of the UK's most trusted retailers, you can be safe in the knowledge that any purchase made at John Lewis comes with an excellent guarantee (on some tech it can last up to 5 years) and its 'never knowingly undersold' promise. This means if you find the same product for a lower price at a UK mainland high street competitor, you can make a price match request. Winner.

07. Best Buy Boxing Day sale and After Christmas sale

(Image credit: Best Buy)

Best Buy Boxing Day sale – Another one for those of you in the US, Best Buy was on fire with deals in the lead up to and all throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The most impressive discounts for creatives were undoubtedly on the Surface Pro 6 and 7, and various MacBook Pro models (including the 16-inch version). Best Buy has continued it's impressive deal momentum since then, right now offering a whole host of attractive holiday deals. And all of this bodes very well for the Boxing Day sales, which we predict will see some of Best Buy's biggest savings of the year.

Can't wait until then? Check out Best Buy's 12 Deals of Christmas offers, plus save up to $500 on select Surface devices right now.

How long do the Boxing Day sales last for?

The Boxing Day sales have evolved a bit in the last few years, and while the name refers to one specific day, the sales actually last much longer than just 24 hours. This year we're already seeing some retailers kick off their Boxing Day sales and we're still a week away from Christmas.

The sales will almost certainly last up to the end of the year, when the New Year sales will come in to play. The short answer is that anytime between now and the beginning of January, you stand a good chance of making a great saving. However, make sure to research the items you want to buy first and check that whatever discount is being offered is actually a good deal.

Does the USA have Boxing Day sales?

Boxing Day sales has never been a recognised retail event in the US. However, the 26 December usually marks the start of many US retailers 'after Christmas sales', which is basically the same thing. US-based retail giants like Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy are already offering some excellent last-minute Christmas deals, and we fully expect such offers to continue throughout the holiday period.

Happy shopping!