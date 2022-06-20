This clever billboard makes genius use of its natural surroundings

We can't get enough of brilliant billboard designs here at Creative Bloq. We've seen everything from beehive boards to ones that wee (yep, literally). The key to a good ad on this scale is to be creative and eye-catching – which is exactly what this hair care billboard is.

One of latest billboards to hit the top of the DesignPorn Reddit is an ad for Koleston Natural hair products, which generated discussion for its simple yet genius, nature-themed design. With a cutout shape of a woman with long flowing hair, the board makes use of its its surroundings to fill in the lady's hair colour with beautiful sea-scape colours. I might have to add this genius design to the roundup of our favourite examples of billboard advertising.

According to AdsoftheWorld (opens in new tab), the campaign was called 'Change' billboard was created by the ad agency Leo Burnett (opens in new tab) Beirut way back in 2008, and won a number of different advertising awards on its release.

At the time of writing, the board (opens in new tab) has racked up over 10,900 upvotes, and plenty of positive comments. "That's damn beautiful," said one user; another simply said, "Gorgeous design!". Of course, there were a few jokes made about the design too... (see below).

If you're feeling inspired by this design and fancy having a go at designing your very own billboard, then you might be interested in our list of the best print ads.

