I really like the new Qatar 2022 World Cup poster

The highly anticipated 2022 football World Cup is just around the corner and as we edge ever closer to the games, FIFA and Qatar have been drip-feeding us exciting footy-themed content. Yesterday, the poster was released – and I love it.

Designed by Qatari artist, Bouthayna Al Muftah, the black and white design features traditional Arab headwear, the 'gutra' and the 'egal', being thrown into the air and a striking football highlighted in maroon. For more poster inspiration, check out our roundup of our favourite poster designs.

(Image credit: Fifa)

With a crisp monochrome image, a rich yet unobtrusive beige and maroon colour palette (to match the Qatar flag, of course), and the perfectly captured celebration, the poster is patriotic and an ode to both Qatar and football (and yes, that may be rather controversial). This poster, which was unveiled in Doha, is apparently the first of many to be released in the lead-up to the event, but we can imagine it'll be hard to follow this brilliant design.

Al Muftah (opens in new tab) has said that the main inspiration behind the design was collective memory. The artist explained in an interview with SoccerTalk, "Most of my work focuses on past experiences, memories, tying them to the present and archiving them in a contemporary manner. I wanted the posters to follow this theme and tell the story of Qatar’s football culture".

We think La'eeb is actually super cute (Image credit: Fifa)

Not all the promotional items in the lead-up to the event have been as good as this one. The internet was not convinced by the La'eeb (meaning 'super-skilled player', the official mascot of the games (see above). Fans weren't convinced by the fact the mascot was 'super-skilled' when, you know, he doesn't even have legs.

It seems many users over on Twitter mainly don't really share my opinion. One user tweeted, "what a disaster of a poster," and another replied to the design, "it's the Cup with the worst visual identity in history". Ouch. However, not everyone is as scathing, with one user proclaiming that the cup is "clean and emblematic". Another said, "from the mascot to the arts, this Cup is making waves".

Whether you like the poster or not, it's safe to say the event is still exciting. Considering it's been four years since the last World Cup, why not make sure you get one of the best TVs to watch on? Or if you'd rather have a go at trying your hand at some poster design, then check out our guide on how to download Photoshop and get creating.

