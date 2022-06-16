Farewell, Internet Explorer

Once upon a time, Internet Explorer was the most popular web browser in the world, but, let's face it, those glory days are long behind it. Now, after 27 years (how it flew by!), the curtain has finally come down on the legendary browser (and yes, apparently a few people were still using it).

Microsoft launched Internet Explorer all the way back in 1995 and last updated the browser (to IE 11) in 2013. The tech giant has been steering users towards its replacement, Edge, for years. But now, Internet Explorer is finally being disabled, truly marking the end of an era. According to Microsoft, few people were still using IE 11 (and we can't say we're surprised), but if you are one of those few and now don't know what browser to use, then we recommend checking out our list of best web browsers.

Internet Explorer is now directing users to Microsoft Edge (Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft has begun sending redirect messages (see above) for those still trying to access Internet Explorer. They take users to Microsoft Edge, a newer browser which was launched in 2015 alongside Microsoft 10 and the Xbox One.

If you really need IE, it's not quite the end, though. The newer browser does sport an 'IE mode' that allows users to access very specific sites that still require Internet Explorer. Sean Lyndersay, the General Manager of Microsoft Edge, has explained in a blog post that, "For certain versions of Windows currently in support and used in critical environments," the company will "continue to support Internet Explorer on those versions until they go out of support".

Even if nobody, or almost nobody, was using it anymore, Internet Explorer's death still feels like a bit of a bittersweet moment – a little like when Apple announced the end of the iPod last month. After all, it was the main browser for so many of us for such a long time. People over on Twitter seem to also be feeling emotional about it, and they've already been paying tribute to the browser in the best way they know – yes, with memes (see below).

Say goodbye to the ever great Internet Explorer this June.🕊️ pic.twitter.com/E5BMHcByivMay 31, 2022 See more

After 27 years of service, Microsoft is going to retire Internet Explorer for good on June 15th. pic.twitter.com/rIpcHFWoU3June 12, 2022 See more

90s kids will also not miss you though ! TBH, internet explorer was an excellent meme content and always gave nostalgia!! We will miss the it while being sarcastic about someone being slow or ancient! #Memes #internetexplorer pic.twitter.com/P2LW0sE28hJune 13, 2022 See more

Looking to upgrade your hardware as well as your browser? See our guide to the best Windows Laptops if you want to stick with Microsoft's OS, or make the leap to Apple with one of the best Apple deals.

Read More: