Surprise Apple announcement makes fans emotional

Before the iPhone there was the iPod. First unveiled over 20 years ago, the portable music player was a revolutionary product, arguably paving the way for the ridiculously popular smartphone. But in a surprise announcement today, Apple has announced – in not so many words – that the iPod is no more.

The company's iPod Touch has been discontinued, meaning that once stock runs out, there will be no 'iPod' products left. Of course, the iPhone itself features an in-built music player, but if, like us, you harbour a fair amount of nostalgia for the gadget that started it all, today's announcement is a little sad. (Check out the best iPhone 13 deals if you're in the market for new gear.)

The original iPod was released in 2001 (Image credit: Apple)

In a news post titled The music lives on, Apple announced that the iPod Touch was only available "while supplies last". "Since its introduction over 20 years ago," Apple says, "iPod has captivated users all over the world who love the ability to take their music with them on the go. Today, the experience of taking one’s music library out into the world has been integrated across Apple’s product line — from iPhone and Apple Watch to iPad and Mac."

And as you might expect, Apple fans are getting all misty-eyed over the iPod's retirement. "This was coming for a while, but man is it sad to finally see it happen. On the bright side, the iPod will be leaving behind an amazing legacy," one Reddit user comments, while another simply adds, "Goodbye, sweet prince."

It turns out the iPod Touch is the last of the iPods (Image credit: Apple)

Apple has officially discontinued….. the iPodRIP to my first ever tech purchase, an iPod touch 2nd genhttps://t.co/BJNfUXdHyc pic.twitter.com/KjCpmWDLqLMay 10, 2022 See more

Damn... lowkey a little sad to see that Apple has officially discontinued the iPod from today.This thing changed the music game forever. RIP. pic.twitter.com/1Oskbo7eagMay 10, 2022 See more

With the iPod Shuffle becoming fashionable again and apps that turn your iPhone into an iPod, it's clear that the 20 year-old brand remains iconic – and hey, now that it's no more, perhaps the nostalgia factor will only make it cooler. Want to snap up an iPod Touch while you still can? Check out today's best deals below.

