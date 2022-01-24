Wait, is the iPod Shuffle back in fashion?

It apparently takes 20 years for a style to come back into fashion, so it should come as no surprise that plenty of things from the '00s are rising in popularity again. The latest Y2K gadget to get a modern-day revival is the iPod Shuffle. The early Apple product was first released in 2005 (yes, seriously that long ago), but now TikTokers are finding a new use for the MP3 player.

The Shuffle has been causing a storm over on TikTok after users started wearing the device as a hairpin by using its built-in clip to pull their hair back. Some users are posting videos of themselves wearing the gadget pretending not to know what it is, but others have said that they actually like the look of the iPod shuffle hairclip and have started to wear it "unironically". If the iPod shuffle seems a little too old-school for you, then don't worry, there are plenty of new Apple products for you to choose from over on our Apple deals page.

It's been a while since we've even thought about the iPod Shuffle, so this trend has triggered some serious nostalgia as we reflect on the days when we would mindlessly scroll through our music library hoping to land on a track we like (kids today will never know the pain). But as stylish and as nostalgic as this trend is, we don't think we'll be fishing out our old Shuffle to accessorise any time soon (mainly because we've no idea where it is).

We had forgotten how neat the iPod Shuffle design looked, and even if we personally can't pull the Shuffle Hairclip look off, we can see the appeal. The design is simple, but with a range of colours to choose from, it is one of Apple's more playful and expressive products. We miss having so many colours to choose from seeing as so many current Apple products are monochrome, so we'll just have to keep our fingers crossed and hope that the iPhone 14 has just as many vibrant options.

Only time will tell what '00s gadget will become the next big thing, but if you want to get ahead of the curve, then why not brush up on your Apple history with our top 100 Apple gadgets list, and choose a product from there? Or if you're not really into the old Apple gear, just scroll down and check out some of the best Apple deals available today.

