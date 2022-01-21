The Lord of the Rings: Ring of Power logo is literally fire

If you're a fan of the Lord of the Rings franchise, you probably know about the Rings of Power series coming to Amazon Prime in September 2022. The TV series, directed by Charlotte Brändström, is set during Middle-earth's second age when the famous rings were forged. And a mystifying logo reveal, released yesterday as part of the series trailer, has given fans their first teaser of the series.

The trailer has already accumulated over 2.7 million views on YouTube and is currently number one on the YouTube trending list. We can see why. The video features close-up scenes of molten metal being poured into a redwood plaque and then dashed with ice-cold water, gradually revealing the Rings of Power logo. If you're lacking the materials and skills you need to create your own forged logo, may we suggest checking out our roundup of the best free logo makers instead?

At first glance, the sequence could be passed off as incredibly realistic CGI, but according to IGN, the magical shots were made with real redwood, argon, sparkler dusk and liquid hydrogen. It means that the trailer itself is like a behind-the-scenes look at how the logo was made, and we think it's pretty cool.

With its Classic Roman typeface, the actual logo seems fairly simplistic, but with its ancient yet elegant design, is very on-brand for the franchise. The combination of the logo and the title sequence makes for a mesmerising and suspenseful watch, so well done, Amazon. We have to admit though, with a rumoured $450M budget, it doesn't surprise us that the creative team went all out for the teaser trailer.

(Image credit: Amazon)

We'll have to wait until September to watch the series, but if it's anywhere near as good as the title announcement, then we should be in for a treat. If you're hoping to upgrade your viewing set-up in time for the release, then why not check out our roundup of the best TVs?

