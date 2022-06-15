Getty and Pantene create inclusive LGBTQIA+ assets

Getty and Pantene have teamed up to conquer the issue of LGBTQIA+ representation in today's media. The visual media company and global hair brand (we're talking about Pantene, not to be confused with Pantone) have recently released a collection of inclusive visual assets.

The collection of over 1,400 photos and videos represent all ends of the LGBTQIA+ spectrum and are "accessible for all brands to leverage" (check the best stock art libraries as well our guide to using stock images if you want more stock content). The Style with Pride collection (opens in new tab) is part of the #BeautifulLGBTQ+ (opens in new tab) movement run by Pantene.

Pantene has said it's "dedicated to making the LGBTQ+ community feel beautiful and represented by offering an authentic picture" (Image credit: COROIMAGE via Getty Images)

According to Getty, the content, "is available for all brands" (the content is royalty free and comes at a cost) and "celebrates self-expression and representation through personal style and hair care" (which would explain Pantene's involvement).

"The aim of Pantene's gallery is both to enable and to challenge the industry to follow our lead and demonstrate what beautiful looks like by accurately representing how LGBTQ+ communities #StyleWithPride," adds Pantene in a press release (opens in new tab).

The collection features members from all over the LGBTQIA+ spectrum (Image credit: Tashdique Mehtaj Ahmed via Getty Images)

And that's not all. Pantene has pledged to donate $1 for every photo shared sporting the #Stylewithpride hashtag (which is already racking up a load of posts over on Instagram (opens in new tab)) to the Dresscode Project (a global initiative with the objective of creating Gender Affirming salons and barber shops for LGBT+ clients). That sounds like a very easy way to raise some money for a brilliant cause to me – so get tagging!

It's brilliant to finally see some more representation on the likes of Getty, and we look forward to seeing these inclusive images being used in the creative community. However, we can't help but be a little sceptical. Are Getty and Pantene just hopping on the Pride bandwagon? Like with a lot of Pride logos and collaborations, such campaigns can feel a little tokenistic. If brands cared about the representation of the LGBTQIA+ community so much, then why gatekeep such important content until Pride month? Or why not go a step further, and make such content totally free for everyone to use?

Of course, this isn't the only Pride-related stunt we've seen recently. If you want to see a brand that got it err... a bit wrong, then check out our story on Burger King's Pride fail.

