Target's Pride collection design fail is the laziest thing I've ever seen

How did this get approved?

White target logo on a rainbow Pride flag background
(Image credit: Target/Getty Images 1813535811)

June marks Pride month, and with it comes an onslaught of rainbow-washed brand merchandise aiming to bring a layer of corporate sleaze to the annual celebration. Hopping on the bandwagon is retail store Target, with one of the laziest Pride collections to ever grace my peepers – to call it embarrassing is an understatement.

There are ways to go about creating impactful branding for Pride in a way that doesn't undermine the importance of the occasion, but Target's lacklustre attempt feels more like an act of necessity, rather than support. Awash with tepid neutrals, empty slogans and careless design, Target's abysmal Pride collection is the perfect example of what not to do when it comes to Pride branding.

Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

