Target's Pride collection design fail is the laziest thing I've ever seen
How did this get approved?
June marks Pride month, and with it comes an onslaught of rainbow-washed brand merchandise aiming to bring a layer of corporate sleaze to the annual celebration. Hopping on the bandwagon is retail store Target, with one of the laziest Pride collections to ever grace my peepers – to call it embarrassing is an understatement.
There are ways to go about creating impactful branding for Pride in a way that doesn't undermine the importance of the occasion, but Target's lacklustre attempt feels more like an act of necessity, rather than support. Awash with tepid neutrals, empty slogans and careless design, Target's abysmal Pride collection is the perfect example of what not to do when it comes to Pride branding.
Target's entire Pride clothing collection has lorem ipsum text on the labels pic.twitter.com/0TNpUb3tEfMay 29, 2025
Eagle-eyed shoppers first noticed the campaign when it graced the Target website. The Pride-themed garments instantly caught flak for their drab designs, featuring a sea of beige tepidly embellished with the odd rainbow flag or half-assed slogan. In-store things got worse, as shoppers soon discovered the tags of certain items had been carelessly unedited, with original Lorem Ipsum text still present.
One X user called the design fail the ultimate "Corporate profit final boss", while another tagged Target, writing, "This is SUPER EMBARASSING for you." Other critics were quick to call out the retailer's lazy Pride washing, with one X user writing, "Whenever it’s time to profit off Pride, Target rolls out the rainbows. But when it comes time to actually stand with the queer community? Crickets. Your Pride merch means nothing without a spine."
Whenever it’s time to profit off Pride, Target rolls out the rainbows. But when it comes time to actually stand with the queer community? Crickets. Your Pride merch means nothing without a spine pic.twitter.com/kCgMznBSKQMay 31, 2025
For some Pride design that actually meets the mark, check out NASA's stunning Pride flag made entirely from space imagery. For more Pride news, check out our interview with Ron Timehin on photographing LGBTQ+ icon Lady Phyll.
