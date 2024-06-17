NASA's stunning Pride flag is made entirely from space imagery

It's a treat for astronomy fans.

Rachel Lense Progress Pride flag made out of NASA pictures
(Image credit: NASA/Rachel Lense)

NASA's sun and space division (yes, that's a thing) has unveiled an out-of-this-world photography montage in celebration of Pride Month. Combining to form a Progress Pride flag, each stripe of the design features a different image taken by the team at NASA – from the algae-filled lakes of California to the swirling storms of Jupiter. 

As June rolls around we're undoubtedly going to be seeing a lot of Pride logos but it's rare to see one that honours the celebration of LGBTQIA+ through the lens of natural beauty.  Not only is the piece a stunning homage to Pride Month but an ingenious way to revive the beautiful imagery captured by NASA over the years. 

Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

