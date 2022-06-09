The 5 best Pride logos this year

Pride month is here again, which means a plethora of corporations are flooding social media with rainbow-coloured redesigned logos. But, with many critics questioning how meaningful the symbolism actually is, some businesses are also ensuring they actively support the movement.

We agree companies should put their money where their mouths... logos are. Though the visibility of a logo redesign does work to start conversations and increase awareness, a worthy mission statement may not be enough to back up symbolic additions to social media profiles. With that in mind, we chose five of our favourite Pride logos, from companies that are doing more to support the movement. For more awesome design, see our best logos round up.

01. Converse

(Image credit: Converse)

American shoe company Converse (opens in new tab) may have refrained from adding a redesigned logo to its social media, but it goes all out for Pride with a range of custom sneakers, each design featuring its own rainbow Converse logo and other bold rainbow design.

The #ConversePride collection is officially here, concepted by Converse LGBTQIA+ employees 🌈 💗 The designs are united by a graphic patchwork that represents the diversity of the community and the mantra "Family Unity." Explore the collection here: https://t.co/2bxVMawYot pic.twitter.com/cO6FSRlgm2June 1, 2022 See more

Converse partners with a range of community partners through grants and "the passion" of its team – calling Pride "an annual celebration that supports positive social change and amplifies youth voices from the LGBTQIA+ community". This year, the focus is on 'found families' and their importance in the LGBTQIA+ community.

02. M&S

(Image credit: M&S)

British stalwart Marks & Spencer (opens in new tab) has released a bold logo for its Pride celebration (see it above). True, the brand usually has a pretty plain offering so it had a blank canvas to work with (unlike some of the others, which incorporate interwoven rainbows into their usual logos – see Paramount+ for what we mean), but we still like what the team came up with.

M&S has also promised to double any donation made with its Sparks charity initiative, and send it to akt, the national LGBTQIA+ youth homeless charity.

03. Paramount+

(Image credit: Paramount+)

The Paramount+ (opens in new tab) logo is glorious. We love how the mountain turns into a blank canvas for the rainbow (and we like the rainbow inside the + sign, too – see it below). The streaming service has put visibility above dollar this year in its support for Pride, with a whole range of spotlighted content on the platform, highlighting LGBTQIA+ talent and stories across film and TV.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Last year, Paramount+ donated $1 to charity for every tweet displaying a hashtag of #ParamountPlusPride. We're not sure why this hasn't been repeated, but the Paramount+ Celebrates Pride spotlighted content was a real success in 2021 so we're glad to see it return.

04. Microsoft

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft may not have a logo, but it does have a collection of homescreen backgrounds, all deliciously designed. Microsoft Unlocked (opens in new tab) has a host of Pride content, including an upcoming Pride event (joinable in VR, natch, but also 2D and via stream). Microsoft has also so far donated $8 million to LGBTQIA+-supporting non-profits.

Go to the 'Pride has no borders' Microsoft Pride event on 10AM-12PM Pacific time, June 17th.

05. Mercedes-Benz

(Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz (opens in new tab) is popping its Pride logo all over the place, including on its Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team cars for the next three races. As well as this 'visual expression' of what Pride means, it will assist tech nonprofit organisation InReach (formerly AsylumConnect) in its mission to match LGBTQ+ people with safe, verified resources.

Whether or not you think these mega-brands are doing enough or not enough, it's important to highlight those backing their symbolism up with action. We only hope it increases. And we like the designs, too.

