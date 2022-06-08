Bob Ross Ipsum is a thing, and I'm super-happy it exists

Every artist or graphic designer knows all about the Lorem Ipsum text that we use as filler text, right? The Latin text is based on Cicero's On The Ends of Good and Evil, and while the literature is regarded as important, we think you'll prefer this happy little Ipsum.

With his soothing voice, easy-to-follow painting tutorials and positive attitude to, well, everything, Bob Ross has gathered quite the cult following. And while he sadly passed away in 1995, he has been immortalised in the form of his very own ultra-positive Lipsum. If you're a budding graphic designer but aren't sure how to start, we suggest heading over to over guide on how to download Photoshop.

(Image credit: Bob Ross Lipsum)

If you head over to the questionable '00s-style Bob Ross Lipsum website (opens in new tab), you can choose how many 'friendly paragraphs' and quotes you'd like in your Lipsum, as well as whether you'd like <p> tags in the body of text, then simply copy and paste the text into your projects.

The Bob Ross Lipsum won't have an impact on your graphic design skills, but it will add some sweet tidbits to your work that potential employers/clients may really enjoy. If you are looking for something to take your designs to the next level, then perhaps one of the best free fonts will help?

We can't wait for the day we stumble across a project that had made use of the Bob Ross Lipsum. But in the meantime, why not dig for some inspiration in one of our favourite graphic design books? Or if you're still finding your feet in the design world, then we suggest investing in one of the best laptops for graphic design.

