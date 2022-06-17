This new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game is all over the internet

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (or TMNT) started as a TV show back in 1987. Ever since, the sewer-dwelling reptiles have become cultural icons and have developed a huge cult following. Tribute Games have just released the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge game – and we can't get enough of its retro design.

In this classic beat 'em up game, you follow the squad of Turtles as they battle against Shredder and the Foot Clan. The game was only released yesterday, but it's already causing a stir online, causing both 'Shredder's Revenge' and 'TMNT' to trend on Twitter. The game is available to play on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, which have all made it onto our roundup of the best games consoles (we recommend checking out our list if you're yet to buy a console).

Shredder's Revenge sports a wonderfully retro 8-bit look (possibly a hint towards the show's earlier beat 'em up games) that is vibrant, playful and nostalgic. The game is a 6-person multiplayer (local and online), meaning that you and up to five friends can play as either Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, Michelangelo (my turtle of choice), Master Splinter, April O’Neil or Casey Jones in all their pixelated-adorableness (see below).

I simply love the aesthetic of the game. It perfectly captures the fun-loving and youthful personalities of the turtles, while also nodding back to the previous TMNT games. I don't know about you, but the look of this game takes me right back to my childhood and reminds me of the hours I spent playing the TNMT Gameboy Advance games.

How cute are these? (Image credit: Tribute Games)

The release of the game has been causing quite the stir online, and many users have flocked to Twitter to comment on the design already. One user tweeted, "It's exactly what I expect from the classic game design on modern hardware", and another commented, "The pixel art and overall aesthetic is pretty on point!".

The little character portraits in Shredder's Revenge are goddamn adorable. pic.twitter.com/i7M2N8nJWcJune 17, 2022 See more

I wonder who's the main artist on shredder's revengebecause hot DAMN those are the juiciest designs i've ever seenJune 10, 2022 See more

You must look at the splash images for TMNT Shredder’s Revenge levels Stunners, all of em pic.twitter.com/I6OeVdT6Q7June 17, 2022 See more

The aesthetic of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has gone through some changes over time – just look at all the different TMNT logos the squad has used throughout the years. However, I'm pretty obsessed with how cool this particular 8-bit style squad looks. Despite the summer sun, I'm probably going to spend all weekend playing the Shredder's Revenge game. If you'd also like to crack down and binge-play this exciting new game too, then make sure you check out the roundup of the best TVs for PS5, and treat yourself to a truly immersive gaming experience.

