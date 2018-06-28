Cultivate creativity through mindfulness

Design requires an abundance of analytic thinking – problem solving, task analysis, project management, etc. But design is both a science and an art, so it's important to also spend time learning how to be creative and innovative. That's where Mindbliss can help.

A high-tech meditation tool, Mindbliss uses AI algorithms to produce meditation experiences that will fit your needs most effectively, whether you want to help your insomnia, start your day on the right note, or wind down before bedtime.

Access hundreds of different guided meditations, breathing exercises, and more, and track your progress within the app. If you're having trouble making meditation a habit, Mindbliss can get you there. A lifetime subscription is only $49.99.

