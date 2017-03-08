Designers fury over unpaid graphic design role

Working for free or for 'exposure' is a sore subject in the design community, but, sadly, one that crops way too often. This morning, designers all over the globe are infuriated by a career listing from the South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute (SAHMRI), which asks for graphic design volunteer.

The SAHMRI website describes the role as 'a great opportunity for a Graphic Design student who wishes to gain some great experience and start an exciting portfolio of their work'. It goes on to include a detailed list of requirements and key attributes the 'lucky' applicant should have.

The volunteer agreement attached to the job listing also clearly states:

"The Volunteer Graphic Designer at SAHMRI is a volunteer position. This means that you perform all duties on a voluntary basis, of your own free will, and you will not receive payment for your work. You are not an employee of SAHMRI and you are not entitled to a salary or any other entitlements associated with employment."



The post was noticed by designer and CEO of AGDA, Nic Eldridge, who quickly took to Twitter to express his distain...

When a major organisation decides they don't want to pay for 'graphics' : https://t.co/vXKGZkdVbmOutrageous.@sahmriAU #corevalues

...which quickly lead to a number of other creatives voicing similar opinions:

@oscar7g @fairwork_gov_au How can they maintain "A high level of professionalism" when by that definition it means they should be paid?!?

@oscar7g @sahmriAU yeah this is bullshit. No one should apply for this. cc / @oi_nahhh read the thread.

@oscar7g @sahmriAU professionalism sans the profession.

Eldridge states that he plans to respond to the listing, but, for now, commented that the most important thing is raising awareness for young designers:

@nhallam We've got a number of responses planned, but our main effort today is to alert young designer to the fact that this is not ok.

