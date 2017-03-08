Topics

Designers fury over unpaid graphic design role

The South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute lists volunteer graphic design position.

Working for free or for 'exposure' is a sore subject in the design community, but, sadly, one that crops way too often. This morning, designers all over the globe are infuriated by a career listing from the South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute (SAHMRI), which asks for graphic design volunteer

The SAHMRI website describes the role as 'a great opportunity for a Graphic Design student who wishes to  gain some great experience and start an exciting portfolio of their work'. It goes on to include a detailed list of requirements and key attributes the 'lucky' applicant should have.

The volunteer agreement attached to the job listing also clearly states:

"The Volunteer Graphic Designer at SAHMRI is a volunteer position. This means that you perform all duties on a voluntary basis, of your own free will, and you will not receive payment for your work. You are not an employee of SAHMRI and you are not entitled to a salary or any other entitlements associated with employment."  

The post was noticed by designer and CEO of AGDA, Nic Eldridge, who quickly took to Twitter to express his distain...

...which quickly lead to a number of other creatives voicing similar opinions:

Eldridge states that he plans to respond to the listing, but, for now, commented that the most important thing is raising awareness for young designers:

