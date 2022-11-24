We can't stop spotting Disney Easter eggs in Disenchanted

Disenchanted, the sequel to Disney's 2007 magical musical romantic comedy, has hit Disney Plus, and fans are picking it apart to find dozens of Easter eggs scattered trough the film. Just like in the original, there are non-stop references to Disney classics of the past, with plenty of self-referential gags to spot.

Eagle-eyed fans are sure to spot everything from references to Cinderella and Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs to nods to the original Enchanted film. Director Adam Shankman says the sequel Disenchanted incorporates even more references than the original as Disney sends itself up. See our guide to how to sign up for Disney Plus. We're also tracking all of the best Black Friday TV deals.

Enchanted was famous for bringing an animated Disney princess to life and sending up Disney tropes from the past. Now Disenchanted continues that by poking more gentle fun at Disney traditions. Disenchanted sees Amy Adams' Giselle and husband Robert (Patrick Dempsey) relocate with his daughter Morgan from Manhattan to the suburb of Monroeville. It's a difficult move, and so Giselle uses a magic wand to wish for a typical Disney fairytale life, but she gets more than she bargained for.

Some of the references to past Disney movies are so subtle that only the most devout Disney fans will notice them, such as the background signs in the town once Giselle's made her wish or the fact that the soap opera James Marsden watches at one point stars Paige O'Hara, the voice of Belle from Beauty and the Beast.

But there are more obvious ones too. Like Enchanted, the film starts with an animated storybook in homage to the opening sequences in several classic Disney films. There are references in everything from costumes and props to the music, including in the lyrics. References to past Disney villains shoot by during the song Badder, and speaking of Gabby’s solo song, Shankman said in a press conference: "Every shot in that song is something that’s a nod to another ‘I want’ song."

He added: "Pip turns into Lucifer [Lady Tremaine’s cat in Cinderella], Amy turns into many Disney villains. You know, the Magic Mirror is a replica of the magic mirror from Snow White. So, it is floor-to-ceiling. They’re everywhere you look. You could swing a cat, you’re gonna hit a trope.”

This video from Movies Vibes (opens in new tab) mentions 15 of the Easter Eggs in Disenchanted. WARNING: contains spoilers – we recommend watching the film first.

There are lots of references to the original Enchanted too, as seen in this YouTube video from MsMojo (opens in new tab).

Look out for the three gardeners dressed in the colours of Flora, Fauna, and Merriweather from Sleeping Beauty when the the family arrives in Monroeville plus cameos from Broadway actors such as James Monroe Igleheart, who first played Genie in Aladdin on Broadway, and Ann Harada, who played a stepsister in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella.

Also look out for a broom from Fantasia, Disney-related shops Beauty And The Book, A Whole Food World and Lumiere’s Candle Works. Also see if you can spot replicas of the ball gowns worn by Cinderella’s stepsisters Anastasia and Drizella.

