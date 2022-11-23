What on Earth is this animation in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Last week were salivating over the graphics in PS5's God of War Ragnarok but we can't say the same for this scene from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Just released for Nintendo Switch, the game's left fans less than impressed by one particular piece of animation.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet introduce a big change in usual formula of the Pokémon franchise, offering a true open-world adventure. Now, as you explore that vast world, you're bound to work of a hunger, so you'll want to stop for a picnic. But this animation is hurting fans eyes as well as their stomachs. The game still might just win a place in our pick of the best Nintendo Switch games, but this is a little hard to swallow.

I really really hate to jump on the excessive "modern Pokemon has bad animation" wagon, but I genuinely thought this was a fan animation that was purposely made bad for comedic effect https://t.co/Qg7Npux3xRNovember 16, 2022 See more

"The tackiest animation I have ever seen," is how @Starjeti described the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet eating animation, and we can't disagree. The clip in question shows a Pokémon trainer biting into thin air with a flat image of a footlong-sandwich visible behind them. The scene then transitions to a view of the top of the trainer's head as they supposedly devour the sandwich .

A lot of Pokémon fans are unimpressed. "I love Pokemon, but even I can't defend this one," @Touyarokii (opens in new tab) wrote, noting that 2019's Pokemon Sword and Shield "had better eating animations." One person took the animation to be an amateur fan creation.

I love Pokemon but even I can’t defend this one.... it’s been said heaps of times now but even swsh had better eating animations than this 💀 https://t.co/Ymw5fW9wamNovember 17, 2022 See more

Dodgy animation aside, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has introduced a whole new lease of life to Pokémon franchise and is proving to be a big hit with fans. See the best deals on Nintendo Switch Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games below, or see our guide to the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals. We also have a guide to Apple Black Friday deals.

