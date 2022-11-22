Original Nintendo Switch logo gets gamers in a spin

Nintendo is responsible for some of the best video game logos of all time, with the Gamecube symbol particularly popular among fans thanks to its clever use of negative space. But a recently unveiled early design for the Switch (before it was even called the Switch) shows the company doesn't always get it right.

The Nintendo Switch is known to have been codenamed 'NX' before release, and now a previously unseen 'NX' boot-up animation has been discovered in a prototype version of the perennially popular Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. And it's nowhere near as fun as what we eventually ended up with. (Looking for design inspiration? Check out the best logos of all time.)

The Nintendo Switches Codename was the NX and this was an early Logo / Boot Up animation used during development of the Console ( It was found in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Prototype ) This was never seen outside Nintendo pic.twitter.com/B1bS5zCKOuNovember 20, 2022 See more

The whole thing is a decidedly dull affair, with 'NX' depicted in a plain, corporate-looking typeface. The spinning circle animation is pretty neat, but it does somewhat create the impression that the console is called 'ONX'.

While fans are fascinated to see a logo that's never appeared outside of Nintendo before, it seems most are in agreement that it's a step down from what we ended up with. "I like this logo, but you can tell it's merely a prototype. I'm glad they settled on that satisfying "click" sound for the Switch," one user comments, while another adds, "Glad Nintendo kept working on it. Switch is so much better. I’m glad Nintendo went back to red too. Feels more distinctive of the brand’s origins."

The leaked early design isn't much fun (Image credit: Paul Kelly on Twitter)

Indeed, this isn't the first time we've seen a questionable early logo from Nintendo. Earlier this year we saw a bunch of unused Nintendo Wii logos, which included some serious design crimes. Still, as great as the final Wii and Switch designs are, they might never earn the same adoration among fans as that brilliant GameCube logo.

