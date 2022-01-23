Unused Nintendo Wii logos include some serious design crimes

By published

A glimpse at what could (and shouldn't) have been.

With the Nintendo Switch continuing to top wish lists five years into its life, it can be easy to forget some of the weird and wonderful consoles that came before it. Nintendo has always had a penchant for unorthodox designs – and it seems that spirit extends to its products' logos too.

Last year, a huge bunch of unused Nintendo Wii logos resurfaced – just 14 years after the console was released. The logos, spotted in a 2007 Nintendo company handbook, are rendered in a dizzying range of styles – and some are pretty dire. Let's just say the designs in our best logos round-up have nothing to worry about. But Nintendo is, of course, on something of a high right now – check out the best Nintendo Switch deals if you want to experience the best-selling console of the last few years.

Thanks, we'll take none (Image credit: Nintendo)

There's lots to see here. We have stick figures. We have lots of dots. Wii have lots of colours. And a whole lot of typographical styles, from sans serif to downright squiggly. Indeed, the final logo looks thoroughly pedestrian compared with some of these offerings.

Unused Nitendo Wii logo

We think they're holding hands. We hope they're holding hands. (Image credit: Nintendo Memories)

Unused Nintendo Wii logo

Beginning new era! (Image credit: Nintendo Memories)

The designs were shared by Twitter account Nintendo Memories, and went down a storm with gaming fans. Users revelled in pointing to their favourite designs that never saw the light of day.

Wii logo

The final logo almost looks dull (Image credit: Wii)
See more
See more

You can explore more about the world of logo design in our guide, and while you're at it, why not check out where to find logo design inspiration, too. And now that we've taken a fascinating tour of Nintendo's past, let's look to the future – here's everything we know about the Nintendo Switch Pro.

Read more:

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper

Daniel Piper is senior news editor at Creative Bloq, and an authority on all things art, design, branding and tech. He has a particular penchant for Apple products – some corners of the internet might call him an 'iSheep', but he's fine with this. It doesn't bother him at all. Why would it? They're just really nicely designed products, okay? Daniel is also a comedian and national poetry slam champion, and his favourite Bond is, obviously, Sean Connery.

Related articles