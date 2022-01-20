This tiny Halo Infinite design fail is infuriating gamers

Gamers can be a hard-to-please bunch, but developers sure have given them plenty to complain about over the past year. From the botched Cyberpunk launch to the, er, botched Grand Theft Auto remastered trilogy launch, we've seen glitches galore recently. But even the tiniest mistake can go down like a lead balloon.

Halo Infinite players have taken to Reddit to complain that a new helmet sits slightly off-centre on Master Chief's head – and by slightly, we're talking about a few pixels. But as many are saying, once you've seen it, you simply can't unsee it. (Want to start gaming? Check out the latest PS5 restock news.)

As part of Halo Infinite's 'Cyber Showdown' event, developer 343 industries this week released a series of cosmetics for players, including a neon screen armour effect that features the offending visor. Not only does it sit slightly to the left, but it also appears to be tilted downward on that side.

Honestly? We'd probably never have spotted the 'error'. But eagle-eyed gamers are having none of it. "Someone at 343 needs new glasses," one Redditor comments, while another adds, "This isn't real life where you have to eyeball it, this is 3D art where pretty much everything is aligned to a grid by default. It shouldn't be difficult to get right." "This bothers me greatly," another user chips in. "I wish I had never seen this post."

Bro no way @halo 343 couldn't get the visor straight on the spartan from this cyber showdown 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Mf1Nxpj4TuJanuary 19, 2022 See more

So there we have it – a slightly misaligned visor is enough to ruin a gamer's day. Still, 343 industries can count themselves lucky that Halo Infinite is by no means a disaster on the scale of, say GTA remastered. If visor-gate hasn't put you off gaming for life, take a look at the best games console deals below, and be sure to take a look at today's cheapest Xbox deals.

