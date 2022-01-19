The Nintendo Switch OLED has got its first discount in the UK

The super popular Nintendo Switch OLED only got released on 8th October 2021, so we're surprised, and very happy, to report that it is currently enjoying its first UK price drop, over at The Game Collection. Right now, you can get the white Nintendo Switch OLED console for £299.95, down from £314.95.

If you've been wanting to get the Nintendo Switch recently, you'll be aware that deals have been pretty thing on the ground. And if you've been looking to get the beautiful OLED Switch, you'll know that there have been exactly zero deals to speak of. So we're not exactly sure how long this deal will last, but we're expecting not too long.

Deals are even rarer on the normal Nintendo Switch console in the US, and non-existent on the OLED model (the Nintendo Switch OLED is currently patchy in all the usual retailers). We can at least report that right now you can get the Nintendo Switch console for $299 in Walmart, again, while stock lasts.

If you want to wait to find a different bundle deal, wherever you are in the world, check out our run down of the best Nintendo Switch deals, or our rundown of the best Nintendo Switch Lite deals.

Nintendo Switch OLED: £314.95 £299.95 at Game Collection

Save £15: This is the first, and therefore best, deal that exists on the Nintendo Switch OLED right now in the UK. Basically if you've been wanting to get the beautiful OLED version of the Switch, and save some money, here you go!



Nintendo Switch: £279.99 £254.98 at Amazon

Save £25: If you just want the 'normal' console, this is the biggest deal right now. You can save 9% on the popular console over at Amazon, and though it's not the biggest saving, it's still one of the best deals we've seen on it.



Nintendo Switch Best US price : $349 at Walmart

OK, it's not a deal, but to be honest with the low stock over in the US, it's good to see that a major retailer actually has the Nintendo Switch to sell right now (there is no OLED stock available). Well worth snapping up while stock lasts.



Not in the UK or US? Here are the best places to get the best prices on the Nintendo Switch OLED, wherever you are in the world...

Today's best Nintendo Switch OLED deals £309 View Deal ends Fri, 21 Jan £309 View Deal ends Fri, 21 Jan £339 View Show More Deals

