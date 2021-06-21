Nintendo finally responds to those Switch Pro rumours

Ah, the Nintendo Switch Pro. We've been hearing rumours about the Switch's supposed successor for what feels like a century – but you don't need us to tell you that the console didn't appear at this month's E3 conference as many were expecting.

Nintendo has been characteristically tight-lipped about the Switch Pro – until now. The company's president, Doug Bowser (yes, his name is Bowser) was recently asked about the Switch Pro no-show, and gave us some insight into Nintendo's plans. (Check out our best Nintendo Switch deals if you want to start gaming right here and now.)

The Nintendo Switch is starting to look a little dated (Image credit: Nintendo)

"We are always looking at technology and how technology can enhance gameplay experiences. It’s not technology for technology’s sake,” Bowser told The Washington Post. "And then where do you apply that technology? Do you want to apply it on current existing hardware or platforms, or do you want to wait for the next platform? And then what’s the right gameplay experience with that? There’s a host of factors that goes into it, and it’s something we’re always looking at."

Okay, so it's rather evasive answer – but it does suggest that Nintendo isn't planning to rush into releasing new tech for the sake of it. But then again, the company is "always looking at" new tech – so a souped-up Switch could well be on the horizon. The question is: when? With the PS5 and Xbox Series X raising the gaming stakes, we'd say now is a good time, Mr. Bowser. Right now.

According to leaks, the Switch Pro will mark a significant improvement on the original Switch. Not only will it feature a larger, brighter screen, but it's also set for massively enhanced internals. Bloomberg has claimed the Switch Pro will feature a 7-inch display (as opposed to the current model's 6.2-inches). What's more, it will do away with LCD technology in favour of an OLED screen – making it much brighter and crisper.

The report also suggested that the new Switch will support 4K output when connected to a TV. While the Switch currently supports 1080p output while docked (or 720p in handheld mode), 4K video would be a new frontier for Nintendo. Exploring Breath of the Wild's Hyrule or zooming around Bowser's castle in Mario Kart will be more immersive experiences than ever in crisp 4K.

We love this Switch Pro concept (Image credit: Computer Bild)

As for what the Super Nintendo Switch will look like, we'll have to wait and see. But if it's anything like this incredible 'Switch Pro' concept, fans will no doubt be pleased. Demonstrating what a larger display might look like, the design (above) features a huge, 4K screen and much more ergonomic-looking Joy Cons.

Indeed, the Switch Pro can't arrive soon enough. That said, the current Switch is showing no signs of slowing down. And with today being Amazon Prime Day, there are some super-rare discounts to be found on the willy popular device:

