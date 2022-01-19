The next iPhone and iPad could arrive much sooner than you think

We're less than three weeks into 2022, but already we've heard a ton of Apple rumours. From the iPhone 14 to the company's elusive VR headset, there are plenty of new products touted for release in the coming months – or years. But two of them could be arriving very soon.

Regulatory listings suggest both a new iPhone and new iPad are on the way – and with both the iPhone SE 3 and iPad Air 5 strongly rumoured for a spring release, we're willing to bet it's those. And Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) listings usually mean one thing – they're coming soon. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best Apple deals available now).

The iPad Air 5 could soon be announced (Image credit: Apple)

As spotted by MacRumors, the Russian product filings list 12 product codes (A2595, A2783, that sort of thing), with three belonging to iPhones and the rest to iPads. The various codes likely correspond to different storage options and colours for each device.

So what can we expect from each device? So far the iPhone SE 3 rumours have been pretty uninspiring. It sounds like we're in for exactly the same design (yep, it's still going to look like an iPhone 6) with the addition of 5G support and an upgraded A15 Bionic chip.

Rumour has it the iPhone SE 3 will feature the same old design (Image credit: Apple)

As for the iPad Air 5, rumour has it the new tablet could adopt the same dual-camera setup as the iPad Pro, as well as the A15 chip. But once again, we're not expecting a new design – and that stunning LED display probably won't make its way from the Pro to the Air this time around.

As with all Apple rumours, time will tell if the above turns out to be true. But if it does, the next Apple event could offer a fairly iterative update to both the iPhone SE and iPad Air. Not that this would be a disaster – both are already solid budget devices. Check out today's best iPad Air and iPhone SE deals below, and if you're not sure which tablet is for you, take a look at our guide to the many iPad generations.

