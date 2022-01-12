Now is the time to get the iPad Air (2020) at its best price

We're fans of the iPad Air here at Creative Bloq. In fact, we'd go so far as to say we love the latest 2020 model - that's why we gave it a five out of five star review. So we're super excited to see it drop in price to just $539 over at Walmart, down from $599.99. That's a saving of $60.

This latest model came out in October 2020, and there's rumours that there's a new one on its way this Spring - which could explain the price drop here. We still think it's one of the best allrounder tablets out there, with enough top-end features and power to satisfy many a creative. It's not as high end as the iPad Pro (5th Gen, 2021), but then it doesn't have to be. That iPad Pro is aimed at professionals that need the best iPad in existence. The 2020 iPad Air is for the majority or users.

If you're in the UK, you can enjoy a £30 saving on the 10.9-inch model at Amazon – now just £549. Of course, if you're still on the look out for more iPad deals, and want to see the whole range, be sure to check out our iPad generations list.

The best iPad Air deal today: US

iPad Air (2020): $599.99 iPad Air (2020): $599.99 $539 at Walmart

Save $60: This is a great saving on one of our favourite iPads. It's sophisticated and can handle more than the average user can throw at it.



The best iPad Air deal today: UK

iPad Air (2020): £579 iPad Air (2020): £579 £549 at Amazon

Save £30: In the UK, Amazon has started being the go to place for the best prices on the 2020 iPad Air. Right now you can save a decent £30 on it.



Not in the US or the UK? Here's the best deals on the Apple iPad Air wherever you are in the world...

Related articles: