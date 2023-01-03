Facebook is in awe of this clever painting technique

By Joseph Foley
published

These video tutorials are a hit.

Getting started with any form of painting can be challenge. Although acrylic paint is considered to be one of the most beginner-friendly mediums to start with, it can still be daunting. But beginner painters on Facebook are loving these video tips that demonstrate a clever way to start creating compositions.

The technique starts with small dots of paint spread over the canvas. It's hard to believe that they will become a piece of figurative art. But the dots of paint are spread and mixed together, and the scene takes shape. You can see some of the videos below (see our pick of the best drawing books for more tips).

Videos shared on Facebook (opens in new tab) by Painting Tips and MAY Art demonstrate a process that involves starting with small blobs of paint on the canvas, with the colours in the positions where you'll need them in the composition. These are then spread out with quick brush strokes and mixed to create the scene.

In the video above, we start with shades of blue in the top rows of dots for the sky, and then yellows and red for the desert sand. In this and many of the videos, other techniques are also used, including the use of sponges, combs, cotton wool and other tools.

In the video above, we can already see the shape of the composition in the arrangement of the dots, but you might still be surprised by the final result.

This video starts with the same dots technique and then makes liberal use of a comb and a toothbrush to create texture in the waves in a coastal scene. "The technique is superb," one fan commented.

These Facebook users certainly aren't the first to demonstrate the neat technique. There are also tutorials on YouTube, including from Serena Art (opens in new tab), so there are plenty of examples out there to try. If you need supplies, see our pick of the best acrylic paints and the best acrylic paintbrushes.

Read more:

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joseph Foley
Joseph Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news and features, updates buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment for creatives, from monitors to accessories and office supplies. A writer and translator, he also works as a project manager at London and Buenos Aires-based design and branding agency Hermana Creatives, where he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing photography, video content, graphic design and collaterals for the hospitality sector. He enjoys photography, particularly nature photography, wellness and he dances Argentine tango.

Topics
Art
Painting
News
Art

Related articles