Drake’s new album art was drawn by a 5-year-old

Drake has recently revealed the cover art for his latest album 'For All the Dogs', with the mysterious artist behind the work revealed to be none other than his son, Adonis. While the music scene is teeming with 'nepo babies', this is probably one of the youngest artist debuts we've ever seen, so I think we can make an exception for this adorable family collaboration.

The album art is suitably on theme, with a menacing red-eyed dog figure adorably crafted in what appears to be crayon, on a plain black background. (If you think that your little one might be the next budding artist, get them on track with our top picks for the best drawing tablets for kids).

The pair already share a close bond, so who better to commission for his latest album art? (Image credit: champagnepapi via Instagram)

Taking to Instagram, the Canadian rapper shared the upcoming album art captioned: "FOR ALL THE DOGS/Cover by Adonis". It must have been a proud father moment, as commenters took to the post to praise the young artist, saying that the 5-year-old showed some real artistic potential.

"If you put this on a t-shirt I need one" one user said, manifesting a merch drop featuring the simplistic design. Others were quick to compare the young artist to some iconic names in the art world. "Come on Baby Basquiat" commented model Winnie Harlow, with another user saying "ADONIS COMING THRU WITH THE PICASSO".

Drake's got some iconic album covers, but not every one is a hit. We're looking at you 'Certified Lover Boy'. (Image credit: Drake)

The album was sneakily confirmed earlier this year via a QR code that was available with the release of the rapper's debut poetry book: 'Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness'. While he hasn't announced a release date, hints about the upcoming album were dropped on his recent tour. As part of a bizarre stunt teasing the release, the rapper was pictured leaving his hotel rooms in various dog head masks - a hint that was a little confusing, given that at the time the rapper hadn't released the album title yet.

With the release of a poetry book and now a wholesome father-son collab, it seems like Drake is really embracing his tender side. For more album art inspiration, check out these AI album covers that reimagine some of the most iconic albums with the help of Adobe Firefly.