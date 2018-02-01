Follow your passion with an Adobe Creative Residency

Do you have a personal creative project – but not enough time to dedicate to it? The Adobe Creative Residency programme could be just what you're after.

Each year, Adobe empowers a handful of talented creatives by supplying them with tools, advisors and enough financial compensation to follow their creative passions for a full 12 months. The company has just opened its doors to applicants for the 2018-2019 programme – and for the first time ever, creatives from the UK can take part, too.

Adobe is looking for creatives in the US, Germany, the UK and Canada in the early stages of their career who will be able to make the Creative Residency their focus for an entire year.

If that sounds like you, you have until 25 February to submit your application.

You'll be following in the footsteps of celebrated artist and designer Kelli Anderson , who created This Book Is a Camera – a pop-up book that functions as a working camera.

Watch what last year's chosen candidates got out of the residency programme in the video below.

The 2018-2019 programme builds on the success of its first three years and has a focus on photography, digital drawing and painting, graphic design, UI/UX design, and short-form online videos.

To make your pitch, you'll need to put together a proposal that demonstrates your work, as well as describing the goals you think the programme will help you accomplish. An outline of how the project builds on your work will set your application apart from the pack, plus it's also a good idea to describe the tools you'll need and the workflow of your project.

Prospective candidates are also expected to share three previous projects and links to their online portfolio and/or Behance page.

For a full explanation of how to prepare your proposal and a link to the Adobe Creative Residency application form, head over to the Adobe blog. You'll also find useful links to the portfolios of previous successful candidates.

