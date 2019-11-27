There are some incredible GoPro deals live right now

GoPros have long been king of the action camera world, but these super robust, compact devices don't usually come cheap, and deals are rare. Which is why we were so excited to see some amazing Black Friday offers popping up.

In the US, Walmart has knocked $40 off the HERO7 White, while in the UK, Argos is selling the HERO7 White for just £129.99. This is already the cheapest action camera sold by GoPro, and the reductions take it from 'very reasonable' to into 'downright bargain' territory. For a closer look the different GoPro models you can choose from (and the best prices we've found), check out our guide to the best cheap GoPro deals.

While it's a few years old now, the HERO7 White is still a great action camera. It offers a 10MP still camera, and solid 60fps 1080p video (athough you won't get 4K here, which is a slight down-side). All the basic hardware features match this camera's (much more expensive) siblings – you're still getting image stabilisation, a 2in LCD and voice control.

GoPro HERO7 White: $199 $159.99 at Walmart

Save $39: The HERO7 White offers 60fps 1080p recording, HD video, and image stabilisation, all in the super-robust body you'd expect from GoPro. At under $160, it's a total bargain.

GoPro HERO7 White: £149.99 £129.99 at Argos

Save £20: This robust action camera is built like a tank and includes a touchscreen, 60fps 1080p recording, HD video (although no 4K), and image stabilisation. It's already cheap, but right now it's a bargain at Argos.

