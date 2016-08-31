Improve your images with powerful photo editing tool

Your photos deserve to look incredible, especially if you’re planning to share them on social media. Get a subscription to Fotor Pro, the simple but powerful tool for sprucing up your photos, on sale for just $19.99 (approx. £15)

Most photo editing software costs an arm and a leg. But you don’t have to give up that much to get professional quality photo editing. Fotor Pro gives you access to cutting-edge photo editing tools, retouching features, and HDR capabilities you’d expect from a far more expensive editing suite.