Instagram reveals the top Gen Z trends for 2024

Instagram has highlighted individuality, self-improvement and fandom as some of the key trends for 2024 in the photo-sharing platform’s 2024 Instagram Trend Talk, produced in partnership with trend forecasters WGSN. But woe betide people with bad taste in memes, the report finds.

Following this year’s Y2K aesthetic, chunky soles, and tinted sunglasses, almost one-third of respondents across the US, UK, Brazil, India and South Korea said that they’d like to be more creative when it comes to their personal style, with many also hoping to find their signature scent and a ‘core’ aesthetic.

(Image credit: Instagram)

Interestingly, it doesn’t look as though many Gen Zs are showing off relationships on Instagram. Almost two-thirds of respondents are single, with most of them hoping to focus more on strengthening pre-existing relationships than finding love.

Rather than looking for romance, Gen Zs seem to be putting emphasis on self-improvement and development – and, for many, self-employment. Their top three priorities for the new year are staying healthy, exploring a career path, and travelling, veering from the sort of life path expected of previous generations. And it looks as though vegan and plant-based foods could continue their rise, with almost half of Gen Zs saying they’re interested in consuming vegan products or trying plant-based meat.

Where they do find love, they’ll reach out by liking stories and posts, and putting their crush on their story or photo dump. But if you chew with your mouth open, have a bad taste in memes or sense of humour, use a baby voice or follow your ex on Instagram, you might be putting people off. Along with dirty fingernails, they’re the top ‘icks’.

Many iconic brands and celebrities have led the way for Gen Z this year too, from Barbie and Olivia Rodrigo to TikTok and Zendaya. And 75% of Gen Zs describe themselves as belonging to fandoms, mostly for TV shows, animes, musicians, and video games. Perhaps indicating the perceived ‘closeness’ Gen Z has to famous faces, and their propensity for parasocial relationships, the majority of Gen Zs have sent direct messages to celebrities on Instagram.

2024 puts us firmly in the mid-2020s, with the oldest Gen Zs knocking on the door of their late 20s, and the world might be all change but this generation is still setting the trends. You can find out more about the 2024 Instagram Trend Talk here.