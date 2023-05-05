Change your iPhone colour scheme in 30 seconds

By Rosie Hilder
published

Greyscale, anyone?

Colour options on the iPhone
(Image credit: Apple)

If you're bored of staring at your phone, then perhaps a change in colour could be what you need. And a TikTok hack shares how to put your entire phone in greyscale in just a few simple steps. There's also a red/green filter, green/red filter, blue/yellow filter and adjustable colour tint to choose from. 

See the TikTok below for how to do it or keep reading for instructions. And if you don't have an iPhone, you can see today's best iPhone 14 prices with our dedicated guide.

@ambre_skye (opens in new tab)

♬ Levitating - Dua Lipa (opens in new tab)

To access these settings, go to Settings, Accessibility, click Display & Text Size. Then scroll until you see Colour Tint, slide to on, and then you can choose from the different colour options. 

These settings are aimed at those with colour blindness or other issues with their vision but there's no reason that those without vision problems can't play around with them too. 

If you're creating a logo or want to see a design of yours from a different perspective, then looking at it in greyscale or through a different colour lens can also be a good way to see how it reads.

Elsewhere, to customise the colour of your home screen, hold down the lock screen, click Customise and then you can swipe through different colour options at the bottom of your screen.

For more iPhone hacks, see our piece on iPhone tips from Apple itself.

Rosie Hilder
