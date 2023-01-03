Apple just revealed 10 (surprisingly useful) iPhone hacks

By Daniel Piper
published

They're hiding right under your nose.

iPhone 14
(Image credit: Apple)

iPhone 'hacks' are always doing the rounds on TikTok, often accompanied by the caption 'Don't tell Apple about this,' as if the company didn't literally design and implement the feature. As for the quality of said hacks, well, it varies (why yes, we did know our iPhone could be used to make calls, thanks.)

Well, get ready for 10 iPhone hacks the Apple definitely does know about – because the company has just revealed them itself. As is becoming an annual tradition, Apple has just dropped a video revealing 10 iPhone tips and tricks – and some of them are surprisingly useful. Want to try them for yourself? Check out the best iPhone 14 deals.

From cutting out subjects from photos (which blew our minds last year) to scanning a document using Notes, the tips range from headline features to tools that have been hiding right under our noses. Check out Apple's video (above), and for the best iPhone experience available right here and now, take a look at today's best iPhone 14 Pro Max deals below.

Read more:

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

