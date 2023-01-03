Apple just revealed 10 (surprisingly useful) iPhone hacks

iPhone 'hacks' are always doing the rounds on TikTok, often accompanied by the caption 'Don't tell Apple about this,' as if the company didn't literally design and implement the feature. As for the quality of said hacks, well, it varies (why yes, we did know our iPhone could be used to make calls, thanks.)

Well, get ready for 10 iPhone hacks the Apple definitely does know about – because the company has just revealed them itself. As is becoming an annual tradition, Apple has just dropped a video revealing 10 iPhone tips and tricks – and some of them are surprisingly useful. Want to try them for yourself? Check out the best iPhone 14 deals.

From cutting out subjects from photos (which blew our minds last year) to scanning a document using Notes, the tips range from headline features to tools that have been hiding right under our noses. Check out Apple's video (above), and for the best iPhone experience available right here and now, take a look at today's best iPhone 14 Pro Max deals below.

