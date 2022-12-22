The latest iPhone SE rumour is bad news for small phone fans

By Daniel Piper
published

Is the iPhone mini finally dead?

iPhone SE 2021 concept
A fan-made concept for a future iPhone SE. (Image credit: svetapple.sk)

2022 hasn't been a good year for fans of small phones. With the iPhone mini replaced by the new, enormous iPhone 14 Plus, those who prefer a device that doesn't require three hands to hold were forced to look to last year's model. And new rumours suggest the trend is set to continue.

For a while now, Apple analysts have believed that the iPhone SE 4 could adopt the design of the discontinued iPhone mini, breathing new life into the diminutive form factor. But according to new reports, Apple is set to postpone – or even cancel – the release of the SE 4. (For the best small-screen iPhone experience, check out today's best iPhone 13 mini deals.)

Three models of the Apple iPhone SE (3rd generation) from 2022.

The iPhone SE 3 could be the last SE for a while (Image credit: Apple)

Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that Apple will "likely postpone or cancel" the much-rumoured successor to the iPhone SE 3. Kuo claims that this is due to lower than expected demand for mid-to-low end iPhones, including the iPhone 13 mini, and the brand new iPhone 14 Plus (which has proven that even giant phones aren't safe from underwhelming sales). 

iPhone 13 mini compared next to the iPhone 13

Is this the end of the road for the iPhone mini (right)? (Image credit: Apple/Future)

While some rumours have suggested that the iPhone SE 4 could adopt the same design as the iPhone XR, many were hoping that it would provide salvation for that tiny iPhone mini form factor. Alas, if Kuo's analysis is correct, the iPhone 13 mini could indeed be the last ever 5.4-inch iPhone. Which is especially galling when we've seen so many awesome mini-inspired iPhone SE 4 concepts.

Time will tell what Apple has in store, but one thing's for sure – if you prefer smaller iPhones, you might want to hold on to that 13 mini (mine will need prizing from my cold, dead, tiny hands) – check out today's best deals below.

Read more:

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

