These laptop Prime Day deals are worth seriously considering

Amazon Prime Day is here, and if you're looking for a cheap laptop to go back to school or college with, then today might be a good day to buy one.

Amazon is offering a range of laptops at discounted prices – there are offers on brands such as HP, ASUS, Huawei, Dell and Lenovo, on everything from day-to-day laptops ideal for browsing the web all the way through to more serious gaming laptops.

Laptop deals - US

(opens in new tab) Samsung Chromebook 4: $229.99 $127.37 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

For a cheap and cheerful Chromebook, this Samsung Chromebook 4 is well worth a look. It claims to have 'military grade durability' - useful if you're prone to dropping things, and 12.5 hours of battery life.

(opens in new tab) Acer Aspire 5: $499.99 $409.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This 8GB laptop runs Windows 11 and is an affordable laptop for students, or small business owners. It's not one for heavy lifting, but it's ideal for everyday use, and it's currently $90 off.

(opens in new tab) Surface Laptop 3: $1,999.99 $1,699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Surface Laptop 3 is an excellent piece of kit, and Best Buy currently has $300 off. This 13.5-inch touch-screen has an i7 processor and 512GB SSD. We gave it 4/5 stars when we reviewed it.

(opens in new tab) ASUS TUF gaming F15: $769.99 $649.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

We gave ASUS' Gaming F15 laptop 4/5 stars when we reviewed it recently. Our reviewer loved its all-round performance, sturdy build quality and decent battery life. And there's $120 off, what's not to like?

Laptop deals - UK

(opens in new tab) Acer Aspire 5: $699.99 $499.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

We already had the Aspire 5 down as an affordable laptop for students, but with an extra £200 knocked off the price this is even more tempting. In our review, we said this is a decent, well-built laptop suitable for day to day tasks.

(opens in new tab) ASUS ZenBook Duo 14-inch: £999.99 £899.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

We gave this laptop 4 out of 5 stars when we reviewed it recently. And with £100 off, it's even more tempting. It has fabulous screen tech, and some will love the dual-screen setup.

(opens in new tab) HP laptop 15-inch: £399.99 £249.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you want a lightweight laptop that'll work for everyday use, then this HP 15-inch number might be just the ticket. It's got 4GB RAM and 128 GB SSD so won't be suitable for resource heavy tasks. Prime Day members save £150 today.

(opens in new tab) LG gram 17-inch: £1,119.97 £999.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you want a bit more power, then the 17-inch LG gram might be more up your street. It has a stunning 16:10 screen, runs Windows 11 and LG claims the battery lasts 19.5 hours on a single charge.

