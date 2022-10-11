Live
Amazon Prime Day deals live blog: unmissable Cricut deals available now
Check out our live feed for all the best Cricut machine and accessory deals as they happen.
Welcome to our Amazon sale Cricut live blog. The last couple of years has seen Cricut machines surge in popularity, offering people a new and easy way to design and personalise everything from t-shirts and tote bags, to mugs and greeting cards.
But they don't come cheap, which is why Amazon's Early Access Sale is a great opportunity to save yourself some money. If you've been thinking of investing in one of these machines yourself, or want to treat a loved one this Christmas, now's the time.
Cricut deals often sell out lightning fast, so we've set up this live feed to bring you all the best offers as and when they happen. Not sure what Cricut machine you need? Check out our best Cricut machines guide for all the latest models and specs.
Best Cricut Amazon deals:US
- Cricut EasyPress 2: Save $100 - now just $99 (opens in new tab)
- Cricut Joy: Price dropped by $50 to $129 (opens in new tab)
- Ultimate Cricut accessories bundle: Get 12% off, now $44 (opens in new tab)
Best Cricut Amazon deals: UK
- Cricut Explore 3: Save 18% – now just £246 (opens in new tab)
- Cricut EasyPress 2: Save £60, now £109.99 (opens in new tab)
- Cricut machine: Now £254 - save £46 (opens in new tab)
- Cricut Compact Heat Press: Get 15% off, now $50.99 (opens in new tab)
- Cricut EasyPress 3: Save £27, now £152.99 (opens in new tab)
- Cricut perforation blade: Now with 42%, down to £18.99 (opens in new tab)
Hello! It's Kerrie here, CB editor, bringing you all the best Cricut deals Amazon (and others) have to offer. Great news is the Amazon sale has plenty of excellent offers, more so in the UK than the US right now, but that could all change over the next 48 hours.
Kicking things off, we've got this Amazon UK deal, which knocks the super-popular original Cricut machine down to £254 (opens in new tab), saving over £46 on the RRP. We can't find this for less than £299 elsewhere in the UK, so if this is the model you're after, grab one before they're gone.
