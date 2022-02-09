Live
Nintendo Direct live blog: all the latest Switch news as it happens
Will Nintendo finally reveal the Switch Pro?
By Ian Dean published
The Nintendo hype is upon us. Tonight's latest Nintendo Direct livestream is the place to see what the video game giant has in store for its Switch console in the coming year. This Nintendo Direct will take place, February 9th, at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm GMT / 11pm CET.
We'll be live blogging to bring you the news as it happens. You can watch the livestream as it happens below and we'll comment on the news as it happens, and what this means for gamers and game developers. We’ll have it all right here.
Nintendo blogger Zippo is suggesting Persona 4 Golden is coming to Switch and could be announced later. Visually one of the most original games around, all artists need to take a look at this game. It's old, but good. Will it be announced?
Talking of great UX, the casual party game 1-2-Switch really impressed when it was released at the launch of Switch – it sold 3 million copies. It would be good to see where Nintendo can take this game, particularly in Switch OLED. Nintendo doesn't need to use this to convince us of Switch's strengths, and could concentrate on gameplay.
Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp, and Splatoon 3 all seem likely for reveals at tonight's Nintendo Direct. We'd love to see what Nintendo could do with a new Splatoon's UX.
Welcome to what could be a hectic night of announcements. We're hoping for something on Switch Pro, even a logo, and perhaps news of Breath of the Wild 2's official name and tease.
What do we think will be announced at the Nintendo Direct? Everything from a new Mario game, to the title of the Breath of the Wild sequel, and even a new Star Fox is being touted.
