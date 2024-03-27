The MacBook Air M2 for $899 is seriously good value

It seems like only the other day Apple released teh super-fast M2-chipped MacBook Air, retailing at $1,099. As you can see from our hands on review of that model, we loved it, putting forward that it may just be the perfect laptop for creatives.

That was 2022. Now the M3 chip is out, and the excellent M2 Air is enjoying a decent price drop. Right now you can buy the portable 13.6-inch Apple laptop and save your self $100, paying only $899. For that you get 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and of course the super powerful M2 chip.

We really rate this laptop. In fact, we chose it as the best lightweight option for those seeking the best laptops for graphic design. It's a beaut! So check out all the details below...

Get the M2 MacBook Air for its record low price