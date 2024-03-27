The MacBook Air M2 for $899 is seriously good value

It seems like only the other day Apple released teh super-fast M2-chipped MacBook Air, retailing at $1,099. As you can see from our hands on review of that model, we loved it, putting forward that it may just be the perfect laptop for creatives.
That was 2022. Now the M3 chip is out, and the excellent M2 Air is enjoying a decent price drop. Right now you can buy the portable 13.6-inch Apple laptop and save your self $100, paying only $899. For that you get 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and of course the super powerful M2 chip.
Get the M2 MacBook Air for its record low price
<a href="https://shop-links.co/link?acampID=0&affgroup=%22Content%22&cmp=RMX&intl=nosplash&irclickid=wLMUcRXckxyPT%3AyxQHVxGXPYUkHUqCytV3Xqyk0&irgwc=1&loc=Howl+Technologies%2C+Inc.&mpid=376373&ref=198&skuId=6509650&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmacbook-air-13-6-laptop-apple-m2-chip-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-midnight%2F6509650.p%3FacampID%3D0%26affgroup%3D%2522Content%2522%26cmp%3DRMX%26intl%3Dnosplash%26irclickid%3DwLMUcRXckxyPT%253AyxQHVxGXPYUkHUqCytV3Xqyk0%26irgwc%3D1%26loc%3DHowl%2BTechnologies%252C%2BInc.%26mpid%3D376373%26ref%3D198%26skuId%3D6509650&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">MacBook Air 13.6-inch (M2, 2022)
Was:
$999
Now: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?acampID=0&affgroup=%22Content%22&cmp=RMX&intl=nosplash&irclickid=wLMUcRXckxyPT%3AyxQHVxGXPYUkHUqCytV3Xqyk0&irgwc=1&loc=Howl+Technologies%2C+Inc.&mpid=376373&ref=198&skuId=6509650&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmacbook-air-13-6-laptop-apple-m2-chip-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-midnight%2F6509650.p%3FacampID%3D0%26affgroup%3D%2522Content%2522%26cmp%3DRMX%26intl%3Dnosplash%26irclickid%3DwLMUcRXckxyPT%253AyxQHVxGXPYUkHUqCytV3Xqyk0%26irgwc%3D1%26loc%3DHowl%2BTechnologies%252C%2BInc.%26mpid%3D376373%26ref%3D198%26skuId%3D6509650&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$899 at Best Buy
Save: $100
Overview: This is the record-low price that we saw over Black Friday, on a truly fantastic laptop. The M2 MacBook Air has a more modern feel than its predecessor, plus it's lighter, while also offering a brighter, bigger screen. The M2 chip offers a boost in power over the 2021 M1 model and its battery life is excellent.
Key features: Display: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) | Processor: Apple M2 Chip (8-core)| RAM: 8GB|SSD: 256GB |Weight: 1.24kg | Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C), 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 charging port.
Release date: July 2022.
Price history: It hit $899 in November 2023, for Black Friday. Before that, the best price was $999 (down from $1,099). It's worth considering that the previous 2021 M1 MacBook Air never fell bellow $749.99. So in context, I think this $899 price range will be hard to beat – until this year's Black Friday that is.
Current price: <a href="https://apple.sjv.io/c/221109/435031/7613?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.apple.com%2Fshop%2Fbuy-mac%2Fmacbook-air%2F13-inch-m2" data-link-merchant="apple.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Apple: $1,099 | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmacbook-air-13-6-laptop-apple-m2-chip-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-midnight%2F6509650.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="apple.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Best Buy: $999
Review consensus: We gave this MacBook Air a 4.5-star review when we tested it last August, and found it had excellent performance and battery life. Our only real gripe was the price hike from the previous model, but I think this deal now makes it a great buy.
CreativeBloq <a href="https://www.creativebloq.com/reviews/macbook-air-m2-2022" data-link-merchant="creativebloq.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="apple.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/macbook-air-2022-m2" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="creativebloq.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="apple.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank"> ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |