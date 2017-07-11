Master Android Oreo with this handy course

There's never a bad time to start down the career path of a mobile developer, but there's never been a better time than now, with the release of Android O. Learn how to bring your apps to life with the the Android O and Java Developer Mastery Course, on sale for just $15 (approx £12)!

The newest Android OS release, Android Oreo, is available for developers now. That means there's no reason not to start learning all about the new capabilities to this operating system. Even if you're starting with next to no coding experience, this course will have plenty for you. It will introduce you to Java, the Android Studio, IntellJ IDEA, and other key tools used to create apps for Android.