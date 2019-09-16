Master portrait photography with this expert advice

The demand for professional portraits and headshots has taken off in recent years and is quickly becoming a growing industry. If you've been looking to explore this niche but weren't sure how to start, you've come to the right place.

Thanks to these comprehensive photography courses, you will be able to add new skill sets to your résumé as you learn how to shoot and edit portraits. What's more, each course is now only $9.99 – so pick up the best camera for creatives and start snapping!

Take a look at each course below, and see how they can help you master the art of portrait photography.

How to Take the Perfect Headshot with Peter Hurley

Take the perfect headshot with a little help from the professionals. Seasoned photographer and former model Peter Hurley teaches you how to capture a person’s personality best.

He shows you the techniques he uses to shoot, and how to sell those services, helping you land more clients in the process. The course comes complete with unlimited access so that you can come back for tips anytime you need them. Enroll now for $9.99 (65% off $29).

Portrait Retouching Basics with Pratik Naik

It's no secret that retouching images can be a daunting and exhausting task. Professional photo editor Pratik Naik teaches you how to make the process simple (and enjoyable) with portrait retouching basics.

The 90-minute quick start class touches on developing the best photo editing workflow, as well as how to finish edits faster. Whether you are working with RAW files or JPGs, a Mac or a PC, you'll learn how to create high-end portrait edits.

Enroll now for $9.99 (65% off $29).

Photography Tips for Everybody with Khara Plicanic

A one-woman show, expert photographer Khara Pilanic helps professionals improve their workflow woes with the magic of InDesign. Having been in the industry for 14 years, she's well placed to bring you photography tips that will take your snapshots to the next level.

Eleven lectures and 1.5 hours of content will teach you how to make small changes that will help push you beyond typical snapshots. With 24/7 access, you can come back to the materials at any time, no matter what type of camera you own.

Enroll now for $9.99 (65% off $29).

So what are you waiting for? Start offering headshot photography services and open the door to more business opportunities. Take your skills to the next level with these three courses, now only $10.

Related articles: