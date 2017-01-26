Topics

Master Ruby on Rails with this top training

By Web design  

Ruby on Rails is the most popular web application framework around, and you can learn how to make the most of it with this course bundle!

If you want to build for the web, you need to understand Ruby on Rails. You can start crafting incredible web apps by picking up the Complete Ruby on Rails Super Bundle. It's on sale now for just $39 (approx. £32)!

Inside the Complete Ruby on Rails Super Bundle, you'll find 10 incredible courses filled with lessons that will teach you how to master Ruby on Rails, the incredibly powerful open source web framework that makes web apps run. There are over 106 hours worth of content that are made to turn you into an expert and teach you how to build apps with Ruby on Rails, no matter if you're doing it for fun or for business.

The Complete Ruby on Rails Super Bundle usually retails for $3,000. Right now, you can pay just $39 (approx. £32)! That's a massive savings of 98% off the retail price for a bundle you won't want to miss!

See more Web design articles

Related articles