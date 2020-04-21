Master the art of photography

Do you have an interest in photography, but haven't had the chance to hone in and master the art? With more time stuck at home, now is the time to pursue new opportunities from the comfort of your sofa.

Learn how to take stunning professional-quality photographs with the Hollywood Art Institute Photography Course & Certification, a complete look into all things photography and design. With over 50 hours of content and 22 modules jam-packed with comprehensive tutorials, this certification bundle from the Hollywood Art Institute will teach you photography techniques for all types of photography. These techniques are used by some of the most talented photographers in the industry.

Learn through video tutorials, ebooks and more

No matter your level of expertise, you'll gain access to valuable tips and techniques with video tutorials, ebooks, professional article databases, flashcards, and more. You'll be exposed to Hollywood grade art education and it'll spark a new passion for capturing your memories beautifully. Your newfound appreciation for photography may even spur your desire to start your own successful business and start profiting from the stunning photos you learn to produce.

Unlimited access to all the content allows you to come back and visit each concept or tutorial whenever a new project comes up or inspiration strikes. With streaming available on mobile and desktop, and pro tutorials accessible throughout the course, you'll soon be on your way to earning a certification of completion, adding valuable professional experience to your portfolio and creative career.

While certification for the Hollywood Art Institute Photography Course is valued at over $2,500, it is currently price-dropped to only $19. With professional photographers covering everything you need to know about the art of photography, it's undoubtedly a great way to get started shooting impactful images for creative projects of all types.

