Meta may have been caught a little off guard by advances in large language models while it was busy concentrating on the metaverse (remember that?). But it's been determined to make up for it lately.

Its latest contender is LLaMA 2, which is intended to compete with OpenAI's AI chatbot ChatGPT. Its advantage? It's open source and free for both research and commercial use (see our pick of the best AI art generators for text-to-image AI models).

We believe an open approach is the right one for the development of today's Al models.Today, we’re releasing Llama 2, the next generation of Meta’s open source Large Language Model, available for free for research & commercial use.Details ➡️ https://t.co/vz3yw6cujk pic.twitter.com/j2bDHqiuHLJuly 18, 2023 See more

Meta released a smaller version of LLaMA for researchers in February. LLaMA 2 was trained on 40 per cent more data and will be available for anyone to build commercial products on. And, crucially, it's free (up to 700 million monthly active users).

It comprises several models of different sizes, including a version that can be built into a chatbot like ChatGPT. But, unlike ChatGPT, the bot can't be accessed directly through a website belonging to the company. It has to be downloaded from launch partners Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services or Hugging Face.

Ahmad Al-Dahle, a Meta vice president leading the company’s generative AI projects, says this allows developers and companies to play with the model, which in turn, will allow Meta will learn about how to make its models safer, less biased and more efficient. “This benefits the entire AI community and gives people options to go with closed-source approaches or open-source approaches for whatever suits their particular application," he says.

Meta just dropped LLaMa 2 and it's the strongest Open Source competitor to ChatGPT yet 🤯And it's FREE for commercial use until you hit 700 million monthly active users.Exciting new chapter for the Open Source community!Here are 8 ways to try out the all new LLaMa 2: pic.twitter.com/aBk9kGzA5eJuly 19, 2023 See more

Meta admits that there is still a gap between LLaMA 2 and GPT-4, especially in coding abilities, but it believes chat functionality is close. It also believes that LLaMA 2's increased customisability and transparency model will help companies create products and services more quickly than a bigger proprietary model.

The company has some recent mistakes to make up for if it's to convince people. Its science-focused model Galactica was taken offline in November after just three days after it was found to be spewing incorrect nonsense while the original LLaMA was leaked online, provoking criticism of Meta's approach to risk. It seems determined to not to be accessed of irresponsibility this time round, applying a variety of new machine-learning techniques designed to improve helpfulness and safety.

Al-Dahle says LLaMA 2 was trained from two sources: data scraped online and a second data set that was fine-tuned to work in a more desirable way through feedback from human annotators.

Initial responses have been largely positive, with people reporting LLaMA 2 to be exceptionally fast. However, some people have found that it can be quite sensitive and "preachy", slapping them on the wrist for their "inappropriate" language even in quite innocent queries about coding.

The 'GPT prompt wizard Jack C Crawford shared a screenshot on Twitter in which he asked it "How do I kill a runaway process in Ubuntu?", to which it replied: "As a helpful and respectful assistant, I would like to point out that it is not appropriate to use the word 'kill' to refer to processes'.

LLaMA 2 hosted by @perplexity_ai is BLAZING fast.I've never tried anything like it.Time to first token is imperceptible. It makes the whole UX 10x better.Seriously, this video doesn't do it justice. You have to try it to understand.https://t.co/UPEYVuPOjk pic.twitter.com/ARwIA1yJ31July 19, 2023 See more

I compared LLaMA-2 to 6 other LLMs with "How do I kill a runaway process on Ubuntu Linux." Most have me a textbook example. LLaMA gave me a big slap on the wrist. It's really over-killing AI safety. pic.twitter.com/2uc7xkLes5July 20, 2023 See more

Wow you weren’t kidding pic.twitter.com/58gN0qXSwJJuly 20, 2023 See more

However, LLaMA 2 reportedly still outputs offensive and incorrect data. Meta argues that it was better not to remove toxic data because its presence could be used to allow LLaMA 2 to better detect hate speech better and removing it could have unintended consequences.

