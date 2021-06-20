Need a new monitor? Check out these unmissable deals this Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is a great time to finally update that outdated display or add a second screen to expand your work area, even if you're not a Prime Day member. There are plenty of retailers getting in on the sales action over the next few days, so whatever you're looking for, we're confident that you'll find what you need at an excellent price.

This year's Prime Day monitor deals feature discounts on models from Samsung, LG, BenQ, and many others. Of particular note is the whopping £250 off Samsung's ultrawide 49-inch monitor, taking it down to just under £650, but there are plenty of other offers on a range of different screens.

Scroll down for all the details on the best Amazon Prime Day monitor deals available now. Meanwhile, for additional bargains, check out our Amazon Prime Day deals hub for savings on laptops, headphones, TVs, and much more. Or if Apple is more your thing, then don't miss our Apple Prime Day deals roundup.

Amazon Prime Day monitor deals: US

We're still waiting for US Amazon Prime Day deals to start appearing and will add them below as soon as they go live. However, there are already some great deals on hard drives elsewhere.

Dell U3818DW 37.5-inch curved: $1,299.99 $1,029 at Adorama

Save $270: This all-encompassing Dell curved monitor has hit a very pretty price. The expansiveness of the curved screen paired with the almost borderless creates a near-complete field view allowing you to work more comfortably with fewer distractions.





LG 27UD68-P 27-inch 4K: $449 $379 at Adorama

Save $70: This all-encompassing Dell curved monitor has hit a very pretty price. The expansiveness of the curved screen paired with the almost borderless creates a near-complete field view allowing you to work more comfortably with fewer distractions.





Amazon Prime Day monitor deals: UK

Samsung 49-inch Curved Ultra Wide: £849.99 £649 at Amazon

Save £201: This gorgeously-massive Samsung monitor is at the absolute lowest price we've ever seen for it. Designed with gaming in mind, it features a 144Hz refresh rate, arena lighting, and Samsung’s proprietary Metal QD technology for longer lasting, more natural colours.

DEAL EXPIRES 22 June 00:00 (BST)



Samsung LU28E570 28-inch 4K: £249.99 £189 at Amazon

Save £61: This is the first discount we've seen for this Samsung 4K monitor, which was just released back in March. If you've been looking for an affordable 4K display to add to your setup, this is it – especially since it boasts one billion colours, a max brightness of 370 cd/㎡, and a 1ms response time.

DEAL EXPIRES 22 June 00:00 (BST)

AOC Q32E2N 32-inch QHD: £229.99 £159.99 at Amazon

Save £70: This 32-inch AOC monitor has returned to an Amazon all-time price low. The stunning 2560 x 1440 resolution is certainly worth noting, but we'd remiss to overlook the pair of built-in 3W speakers – something not commonly found in monitors. It's also quite ergonomic thanks to its tilting stand.

DEAL EXPIRES 22 June 00:00 (BST)



Samsung T55 Curved 32-inch FHD: £259.99 £199 at Amazon

Save £61: Fear not if you don't have the space for the extra-wide monitor above. Samsung also has this 32-inch monitor with a curved screen at a best-ever price. Its 1000R curve matches that of the human eye, which should translate to less eye strain.

DEAL EXPIRES 22 June 00:00 (BST)

BenQ GW2780 27-inch FHD: £164.99 £119.99 at Amazon

Save £45: Save some money and your eyes with this 27-inch 1080p BenQ monitor. It features automatic ambient light adjustment, low blue light filters, and flicker-free technology to reduce eye strain, fatigue, and headaches. Make this your go-to monitor for those long nights at the (home) office.

DEAL EXPIRES 22 June 00:00 (BST)

If you'd like a little more info before you buy, then check out our monitor buying guides, we've got carefully curated lists of the best 4K monitors, the best ultrawide monitors, the best USB-C monitors and the best monitors for MacBook Pro.

