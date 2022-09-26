Has a US intelligence office really just put a UFO on its logo?

UFO watchers are having a field day. The US National Intelligence Manager for Aviation (NIM-A) has – apparently – just revealed a new logo that appears to recognise what believers have been saying all along. Aliens are out there.

The new logo – if it's real – shows several aerial craft including what looks to be UFO. Some are calling the discovery a hidden coded message, but it's hardly subtle. There hovering somewhere above the Galapagos Islands is a classic flying saucer. We have questions, though – starting with whether this can possibly be real (if it is, the NIM-A clearly hasn't seen our advice on how to design a logo).

The apparent new NIM-A logo (Image credit: National Intelligence Manager for Aviation (NIM-A))

Created in 2016, the National Intelligence Manager for Aviation (NIM-A) is the US Director of National Intelligence's principal advisor on aviation issues. According to its website, its mission is to "lead intelligence community efforts to identify, analyze and integrate intelligence on threats to the Air Domain". And what has the internet so excited is that it seems the agency is now recognising that this remit includes UFOs.

A new seal on what appears to be the office's official website (opens in new tab) shows the shape of the northern part of the American continent being traversed by four aerial craft. One is clearly a regular aeroplane. There's some debate about what the other three are supposed to represent, but hanging out on its own in the bottom left of the scene is another object – an unmistakable flying disc.

"What does it mean? Notice how it's down in the corner as if to indicate its presence but that it's not part of our inventory," one person wrote on Twitter. "Mind is blown. What a time to be alive folks!"

As we could expect when UFOs are involved, theories are exploding on Twitter and Reddit. Does the seal contain a coded message? Does it signal public recognition that UFOs of non-Earth origin exist? Some observers are putting a dampener on the whole thing by suggesting that the unidentified flying icon is supposed to be a weather balloon or a drone. Some just think the National Intelligence Manager for Aviation has a wicked sense of humour.

"What does it mean? Notice how it’s down in the corner as if to indicate its presence but that it's not part of our inventory," one person wrote on Twitter. ”Mind is blown. What a time to be alive folks!". Some people have even turned their hand to making their own versions of the seal featuring other craft.

Some people have even turned their hand to making their own versions of the seal featuring other craft.

At least one of the jets in the logo appears to be from Adobe stock images, according to observers on Twitter.

And the UFO isn't the only thing people have questions about. Twitter is ablaze with speculation about the identity of the other craft, particularly the blue delta that's soaring ahead of the other planes. "The warp trail of the triangle is more interesting," one person says, while someone suggests it "looks like that rumored hypersonic Aurora spy plane from the late 80's to early 90's." "The arrows show our aircraft. The 5th object doesn't have an arrow. Does this indicate the fifth object is not ours?" one tweeter wants to know.

"The warp trail of the triangle is more interesting," one person says about the blue delta craft in the logo.

Before delving into such detail, though, we'd like some confirmation that the website – and logo – are actually genuine. For the moment, it looks... strange. The website is full of repeated information and broken links, mobile compatibility is terrible and the 'NIM-Aviation Sites' tab in the main menu links to the office's Wikipedia entry.

And then there's the logo design itself. Until late on Sunday, there were actually two versions on the site. One had very poorly centred text and has since been replaced with a low-resolution version of a different logo. In both cases, at least some of the icons appear to be from clip art and stock image sites. Normally, we'd say everything suggests it's a hoax, but the website has a .mil domain, which belongs to the US Department of Defense.

A second version of the logo on the site has some seriously bad spacing (Image credit: National Intelligence Manager for Aviation (NIM-A))

There are some theories that either the site's been hacked or that it was a test site that wasn't fully developed and was accidentally made public. The Internet Archive shows (opens in new tab) that the site was live in June with a different logo. But those who think it's genuine point out that various US government departments do have form when it comes to getting imaginative with their seal designs – as we can see in the Twitter posts below.

People are getting way too excited about the ODNI NIM-A seal with its UFO because they have no real understanding of government seals or how eccentric they are once you get below the department level, some observers note.

Some dismiss the logo as "just some clip art. Not a very serious effort."

The truth is surely out there, but if the NIM-A really has added a UFO to its logo a lot of UFO watchers will be over the moon. It wouldn´t be the first time a US government department has caused hilarity with a logo design – Space Force's Star Trek-esque logo designs kept us entertained for months. This one might just be a contender for our pick of the worst logos of 2022.

